Why is it Great to do business in Gateshead?

Gateshead, located in the northeast of England, offers a plethora of opportunities for individuals and businesses alike. With its strategic location, excellent infrastructure, supportive business environment, and rich cultural heritage, it is no wonder that Gateshead has become a thriving hub for entrepreneurs and investors. In this article, we will explore why doing business in Gateshead is not only a great idea, but can also lead to success and growth for your enterprise.

One of the key advantages of doing business in Gateshead is its strategic location. Situated on the southern bank of the River Tyne, Gateshead is part of the vibrant Tyne and Wear region, which encompasses Newcastle upon Tyne and Sunderland. Its proximity to these major urban centers and excellent transportation links provide businesses with easy access to a diverse customer base and a wide network of suppliers. The well-connected road and rail networks, including the A1(M) motorway and East Coast Main Line railway, enable efficient transportation of goods across the country. Additionally, Newcastle International Airport, just a short distance away, facilitates international trade and business travel.

Gateshead also boasts a remarkable range of well-developed infrastructure that supports various industries. The area is home to several business parks and industrial estates that cater to a broad spectrum of sectors, including manufacturing, technology, creative industries, and professional services. The state-of-the-art facilities, modern office spaces, and cutting-edge research centers in Gateshead provide an ideal environment for businesses to thrive and succeed. Moreover, the abundance of skilled workforce drawn from the region’s reputable educational institutions ensures access to talent with diverse skill sets and expertise.

Beyond its physical infrastructure, Gateshead offers a supportive business environment, making it an attractive place to establish and grow your venture. The local government, alongside regional development agencies, provides numerous incentives and initiatives to support business growth, innovation, and job creation. Grants, loans, and tax reliefs are available to eligible businesses, facilitating investment in new technologies, research and development, and expansion. The Gateshead Council also works closely with businesses, offering guidance and support on various aspects ranging from licensing and permits to market research and networking opportunities.

Gateshead’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene add another layer of appeal for businesses operating in the area. The iconic Angel of the North, Sage Gateshead concert venue, and the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art are just a few examples of the numerous cultural landmarks that attract tourists and locals alike. The thriving cultural sector not only enhances the quality of life for residents but also offers unique marketing and branding opportunities for businesses. Partnering with local cultural organizations, sponsoring events, or incorporating regional themes into your products and services can help create a strong brand presence and foster positive community relations.

In conclusion, doing business in Gateshead presents a host of opportunities for success and growth. The strategic location, excellent infrastructure, supportive business environment, and vibrant cultural scene make Gateshead an ideal destination for entrepreneurs and investors. Whether you are a startup looking for a nurturing environment, an established company seeking to expand, or an investor exploring new prospects, Gateshead offers a wealth of advantages that can take your enterprise to new heights. Embrace the potential that Gateshead has to offer and witness firsthand how this thriving region can contribute to the success of your business.