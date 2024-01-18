Why is it Great to do Business in Teesside?

Teesside, located in the northeast region of England, is a thriving hub for businesses of all sizes. With its strategic location, highly skilled workforce, excellent infrastructure, and supportive business environment, Teesside offers numerous advantages for companies aiming to establish or expand their presence. Whether you are a startup or a multinational corporation, here are some key reasons why Teesside is a great place to do business.

A Skilled Workforce

One of the biggest assets of Teesside is its highly skilled workforce. The region has a rich industrial heritage, which has fostered a culture of technical excellence and expertise. Teesside University is renowned for its engineering and technology programs, providing a pool of talented graduates for businesses to tap into. In addition, Teesside benefits from excellent further education institutions and vocational training centers, ensuring a constant supply of skilled individuals for various industries.

Moreover, the region is home to well-established professional networks and industry clusters like the Tees Valley Enterprise Zone. This allows businesses to connect with like-minded professionals, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation. Whether you need engineers, technicians, researchers, or creative professionals, Teesside offers a diverse and skilled workforce ready to contribute to the success of your business.

Strategic Location and Infrastructure

Teesside’s strategic location makes it an ideal choice for businesses with national and international ambitions. Situated on the northeast coast of England, Teesside is well-connected through its road, rail, and air networks. The region benefits from easy access to major cities such as Newcastle, Leeds, and Manchester, as well as efficient transportation links to international markets via the nearby Teesport, one of the deepest water ports in the UK.

Furthermore, Teesside boasts a robust infrastructure, including state-of-the-art industrial parks, business centers, and technological hubs. The area offers a variety of commercial properties and development sites suitable for different industries, from manufacturing and logistics to digital and creative sectors. Whether you need a modern office space or a large-scale industrial facility, Teesside provides a range of options to accommodate your business requirements.

Supportive Business Environment

Teesside prides itself on its supportive business environment, with local authorities and organizations committed to fostering economic growth and attracting investment. Tees Valley Combined Authority and the Local Enterprise Partnership actively work with businesses, providing guidance, support, and access to funding opportunities. The region offers various incentives, grants, and loans to businesses, particularly those in growth sectors, to encourage innovation and expansion.

Furthermore, Teesside benefits from a vibrant network of business support organizations, including chambers of commerce, incubators, and accelerator programs. These organizations provide valuable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups. Teesside’s collaborative business ecosystem ensures that companies can access the necessary support and expertise to thrive and succeed.

A Diverse Economy and Growth Sectors

Teesside has a diverse economy, making it resilient to economic fluctuations and offering opportunities across various sectors. Historically known for its heavy industry and petrochemical sector, Teesside has successfully transitioned to a more diversified economy. Today, the region is home to thriving industries such as advanced manufacturing, digital and creative, renewable energy, healthcare, and professional services.

Teesside is at the forefront of innovation and research, particularly in fields like advanced materials, clean energy, and digital technologies. The region has numerous research centers, including the National Horizons Centre and the Materials Processing Institute, which actively collaborate with businesses to drive innovation and commercialization of new ideas.

Moreover, Teesside’s commitment to sustainability and green technologies presents exciting opportunities for businesses in renewable energy, circular economy, and low-carbon industries. With its proximity to the North Sea and available land for development, Teesside aims to become a national leader in clean energy, attracting businesses seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

In Conclusion

Teesside offers a multitude of advantages as a business destination. From its highly skilled workforce and strategic location to its supportive business environment and diverse economy, the region provides a platform for growth, innovation, and success. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a startup, or an established company, Teesside’s rich industrial heritage and forward-looking vision make it an excellent place to do business.