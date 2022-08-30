In the UK, there are just over 53 million smartphone users. According to Statista, the age that uses them the most at 99% are people aged between 16 and 34 years. The next age range, 35 and 54 years, are the second most popular smartphone users at 96%. Clearly, smartphones are a popular device amongst both age groups, but why?

Play Games

Apps remain a key feature that smartphone users like to use because they can be used for a range of things to make our lives easier. This capability goes beyond what a standard phone can do, and can include things like online shopping, banking, and playing games. This is a major past-time that smartphone users like to do on their smartphones.

There’s such a wide variety of games for smartphone users to choose from. Being able to play on a smartphone adds to the convenience of being able to play at them whenever or wherever they want.

This includes using online casino apps, which players can use to play games like Slingo, baccarat and poker. There are special offers available on them, including daily spins or welcome offers. They also have the option of playing online casino games that have live dealers, like blackjack, or games, including slots. This type of entertainment can be done from the comfort of their home or travelling somewhere.

Surfing the Net

Research has shown nearly 58 million people in the UK use social media so far in 2022. Facebook has remained the most used social media platform, with over 42 million people using it proving to be more popular than Instagram, which has nearly 38 million active users.

Facebook users are the older generations and other adult age ranges, thanks in part to its integration tools. Instagram has grown in active users thanks to the growing visibility they’re able to achieve by keeping active and following other users.

In comparison with other countries, the UK has the highest amount of social media users. This considers individual accounts, as well as businesses and content creators, who use it to promote their business, products and/or services.

There are just 68 million people in the UK, with nearly 67 million of its inhabitants using the internet. This works out to 98% of the UK’s population that roughly over 2 and a half hours on the internet every day.

Over 90% of people aged from 16 to 54 years own a smartphone. The amount of smartphone users drops to 85% for those aged between 55 and 64 years, and drops again to 68% for those aged over 65 years. Despite this, it reveals that considerably more than half of the people in these age ranges own a smartphone.

There’s a high chance that they’ll more than likely access the internet whilst using it. This opens up a new world to them. It can also make their lives easier, through apps like online banking and supermarket apps.

Communication is a key reason for individuals using the net, regardless of what app they decide to use. With the increasing smartphone technological advancements, it seems like this is just the tip of the iceberg.