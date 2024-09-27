Why the University of Sunderland is checking out it’s Bits and Bobs

Bits and Bobs, the University of Sunderland’s annual adult-only event that explores the anatomy of sex, is back again this year.

Experts from the University of Sunderland and Newcastle University will be at the Fire Station in Sunderland City Centre on Monday 7th October to demystify our pelvic and genitourinary anatomy in an open and inclusive space.

This year, new stations and activities are included and attendees including stations about menopause and perimenopause and the psychology behind sex.

Dr Debs Patten, Professor of Anatomy at the University of Sunderland, said: “We are excited to host this free event again at the Fire Station in Sunderland.

“We understand that it can be embarrassing for people to ask questions about their ‘bits and bobs’ and so we want to make it easy and fun for people to understand their own anatomy and how it functions. Actually, this is key to managing your own pelvic health.

“Last year’s event was a great success. Our programme included everything from clay modelling to expert talks on the psychology of sex.

“This year we have added some new elements to the programme, and we have a range of experts from the University of Sunderland and Newcastle University lined up to speak to attendees, the bar will be open and we can’t wait to see people there.”

This is part of a series of events to mark World Anatomy Day (Tuesday 15th October) which honours the work of Andreas Vesalius, who is considered the father of anatomy.

The day celebrates the discipline of anatomy and is used to highlight across the world the importance of anatomy in the training of health care professionals.

Dr Emily Green, Lecturer in Anatomy at Newcastle University, said: “I’m really excited for the Newcastle Anatomy team to be supporting University of Sunderland anatomists with delivering Bits and Bobs again this year.

“The event, now in its third year, is a light-hearted yet educational exploration of an often taboo and mysterious topic – genitourinary and pelvic anatomy.

“Discussing this crucially important topic in a relaxed, professional and judgement-free environment, Bits and Bobs has reached hundreds of members of the public since it was first developed in 2022 by Newcastle anatomists. I can’t wait to see what Sunderland do with it again this year.”

Please note that this free event is for adults only and you must be 18 or over to attend. You can book your place for Bits and Bobs here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/events/bits–bobs/

You can also join us for our family friendly World Anatomy event on Sunday 20th October which is open to all ages and explores how the world of anatomy works. Book your place here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/events/world-anatomy-day/