Kids Get Their Skates on at Blyth

Blyth Town Council have commissioned Pop More Skate School operated by Shred the North to hold a series of free skateboarding workshops at the Isabella Community Centre. These workshops are part of an initiative to engage the local community and will take place near the future site of Blyth’s state-of-the-art skate park, currently under construction.

The workshops are designed to give children of all ages a chance to develop and refine their skateboarding skills in a supportive and safe environment. The young people will receive guidance from professional skateboarders, learn essential safety practices, and gain insight into the skate park’s cutting-edge design, which promises to cater to skaters of all skill levels.

Julie Summers, Events Co-ordinator from Blyth Town Council said, ” The workshops are all about working with skateboarding professionals to teach the kids new skills, ensure they know how to stay safe on a skateboard, and ultimately, enjoy themselves. We’re running sessions for under-sixes, under-tens, over-tens, and even an intermediate group for more advanced skaters in the afternoons.”

David Apomah, founder of Shred the North, has been skateboarding for over 20 years and is leading the sessions. “We’re teaching the fundamentals—how to step onto a skateboard, how to ride safely, and how to look after your equipment. Skateboarding comes with risks, but with the right guidance, we can introduce the sport in a safe and inclusive way.”

Responding to concerns about potential anti-social behaviour, David remarked, “Like any facility, skate parks need an ongoing programme of activities to keep kids engaged. Our aim is to provide not just a well-designed park, but also regular activities so young people stay involved and use the space in a positive way.”

These workshops come as Blyth eagerly anticipates the completion of its new skate park, which will be a hub for the local skating community. “This park is right in the heart of our community,” David explained. “Our goal is to engage young people, educate them on safety, and encourage positive behaviour so they can make the most of the facility.”

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Aileen Barrass agreed, “We are aware that a small number of people have concerns about the new facility, but the free workshops mark the beginning of what promises to be an exciting time for skateboarding in Blyth, as the town gears up for the completion of its new skate park.

“Our new skate park will be a tremendous asset for Blyth, offering a dedicated space for young people to engage in positive, healthy activities. By creating a space specifically designed for skating, we are not only encouraging physical activity and skill development but also fostering a sense of community and belonging among our youth.

“Moreover, the park will host programmed activities and events, which will provide structured opportunities for engagement. This organised approach will help deter anti-social behaviour by offering a productive outlet for energy and creativity. When young people have access to spaces where they feel welcome and valued, they are less likely to engage in disruptive behaviours elsewhere. The skate park will act as a focal point for positive social interaction, benefiting both individuals and the broader community.”

The workshops take place at the Isabella Centre

5,12, 19, 26 October.

1pm – Under 6’s

2 pm – Under 10’s

3 pm – Over 10’s

4 pm – Intermediate