Wimbledon 2025 Day 4: Cilic Stuns Draper, Sinner & Djokovic Shine, Swiatek Fights Back

Yesterday’s action at Wimbledon (Thursday, July 3, 2025) delivered more drama at SW19. Marin Cilic pulled off a shock upset, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic asserted dominance, and Iga Swiatek battled back from a set down. The tournament is heating up—with relentless displays of grit and unexpected storylines.

🇭🇷 Cilic Ends Draper’s Hopes

Veteran Marin Cilic stunned Britain’s No. 1 Jack Draper—the world No. 4—on Court 1, winning 6–4, 6–3, 1–6, 6–4. At 36 and ranked 83rd, Cilic outperformed expectations, bringing a blend of power and poise that Brady fans cherished. He’s now set to face Jaume Munar in Round 3 talksport.com+14reuters.com+14perfect-tennis.com+14lastwordonsports.com+11reuters.com+11talksport.com+11.

🎯 Sinner & Djokovic on Cruise Control

Jannik Sinner , the top seed, dominated Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets: 6–1, 6–1, 6–3 , showing why he’s a favourite tntsports.co.uk+6reuters.com+6theguardian.com+6.

Novak Djokovic, winner of seven Wimbledon crowns, crushed Dan Evans with a ruthless 6–3, 6–2, 6–0, barely dropping a point on serve youtube.com+5reuters.com+5theguardian.com+5.

🎾 Swiatek Rallies Past McNally

World No. 8 Iga Swiatek recovered from a slow start to beat Caty McNally 5–7, 6–2, 6–1, reaching Round 3 where she’ll meet Danielle Collins theguardian.com+1reuters.com+1.

👏 Other Key Winners

Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova survived a challenge from Caroline Dolehide ( 6–4, 3–6, 6–2 ) reuters.com+15reuters.com+15thetimes.co.uk+15.

Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva both progressed smoothly en.wikipedia.org+4reuters.com+4en.wikipedia.org+4.

Alex de Minaur, Emma Navarro, Daria Kasatkina, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro also booked third-round berths thesun.co.uk+11bleacherreport.com+11en.wikipedia.org+11.

🚨 Seeds Falling & Upset Alert

Day 4 saw more seeds tumble: Jack Draper (4), Tommy Paul (13), Tomáš Macháč (21), Félix Auger-Aliassime (25), along with Sofia Kenin (28) in the women’s draw espn.com+15en.wikipedia.org+15lastwordonsports.com+15. The tally of seeded exits continues to climb—Wimbledon’s unpredictability deepens.

🎭 Drama on Court & Off

Sebastian Ofner upset Tommy Paul in four sets.

August Holmgren claimed victory in a five-set thriller against Tomáš Macháč lasting over 4½ hours reuters.com+5talksport.com+5perfect-tennis.com+5elpais.com+5lastwordonsports.com+5theguardian.com+5.

🌡️ Conditions & Atmosphere

The weather stayed warm (around 24 °C), aiding competitive conditions reuters.com. Though no major stoppages were reported, fans dealt with transport hiccups and light-hearted off‑court anecdotes .

🗓️ What’s Next?

Cilic vs. Munar is poised to be a highlight on Centre Court.

Sinner , Djokovic , and Swiatek look set for deep runs.

Attention turns to Round 3 linchpins: Navarro vs Krejcikova, de Minaur, Rybakina, Andreeva, and more.