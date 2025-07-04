  • Fri. Jul 4th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Sports

Wimbledon 2025 Day 4: Cilic Stuns Draper, Sinner & Djokovic Shine, Swiatek Fights Back

Byadmin

Jul 4, 2025 #Iga Swiatek comeback, #Jack Draper defeat, #Jannik Sinner Wimbledon, #Marin Cilic upset, #Novak Djokovic Wimbledon, #SW19 action, #Wimbledon 2025, #Wimbledon Day 4 results, #Wimbledon round 3 preview, #Wimbledon seed upsets, #Wimbledon tournament drama, #Wimbledon transport updates, #Wimbledon weather

Yesterday’s action at Wimbledon (Thursday, July 3, 2025) delivered more drama at SW19. Marin Cilic pulled off a shock upset, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic asserted dominance, and Iga Swiatek battled back from a set down. The tournament is heating up—with relentless displays of grit and unexpected storylines.

🇭🇷 Cilic Ends Draper’s Hopes

Veteran Marin Cilic stunned Britain’s No. 1 Jack Draper—the world No. 4—on Court 1, winning 6–4, 6–3, 1–6, 6–4. At 36 and ranked 83rd, Cilic outperformed expectations, bringing a blend of power and poise that Brady fans cherished. He’s now set to face Jaume Munar in Round 3 talksport.com+14reuters.com+14perfect-tennis.com+14lastwordonsports.com+11reuters.com+11talksport.com+11.

🎯 Sinner & Djokovic on Cruise Control

🎾 Swiatek Rallies Past McNally

Wimbeldon photo

World No. 8 Iga Swiatek recovered from a slow start to beat Caty McNally 5–7, 6–2, 6–1, reaching Round 3 where she’ll meet Danielle Collins theguardian.com+1reuters.com+1.

👏 Other Key Winners

🚨 Seeds Falling & Upset Alert

Day 4 saw more seeds tumble: Jack Draper (4), Tommy Paul (13), Tomáš Macháč (21), Félix Auger-Aliassime (25), along with Sofia Kenin (28) in the women’s draw espn.com+15en.wikipedia.org+15lastwordonsports.com+15. The tally of seeded exits continues to climb—Wimbledon’s unpredictability deepens.

🎭 Drama on Court & Off

🌡️ Conditions & Atmosphere

The weather stayed warm (around 24 °C), aiding competitive conditions reuters.com. Though no major stoppages were reported, fans dealt with transport hiccups and light-hearted off‑court anecdotes .

🗓️ What’s Next?

  • Cilic vs. Munar is poised to be a highlight on Centre Court.

  • Sinner, Djokovic, and Swiatek look set for deep runs.

  • Attention turns to Round 3 linchpins: Navarro vs Krejcikova, de Minaur, Rybakina, Andreeva, and more.

By admin

Related Post

Sports
Jack Draper Reflects on Wimbledon 2025 Exit: “There Are Still Holes in My Game”
Jul 4, 2025 admin
Sports
Record-breaking drive in the all-electric ID. Buzz through more than 75 countries
Jul 4, 2025 admin
Newcastle Newcastle United Sports
Romano Schmid to Newcastle United? Bremen Star Linked After Mysterious Flight Spotting
Jul 3, 2025 Dave Stopher

You missed

Motoring North East News
Entertainment
Motoring North East News
Sports