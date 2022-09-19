Hotel Management Sim Announced during the Return of Gamescom

Watford, UK – 26th August, 2022: Publisher Wired Productions and Swedish indie game studio, Pathos Interactive, are delighted to announce a publishing partnership for Hotel Architect, a brand new management simulation game challenging players to build their very own hotel empire.

Step into the chaotic role of a hotel entrepreneur and enjoy fascinating locations with unexpected obstacles to overcome.

Watch the Announcement Trailer:

https://youtu.be/DgiQ_RvbCq4

Unleash your entrepreneurial passion as you design, build and manage a global empire of exquisite and expansive hotels. You’ll need to stay on your toes, adapt to new scenarios, and impress the harshest of critics!

Hotel Architect Key Points:

Manage a wide variety of hotels and serve different clienteles all over the world.

Build and design your layout, optimize logistics, and customize the look to your liking.

Solve ridiculous problems and spoil your guests to impress even the harshest critics.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this partnership with Pathos Interactive. The addition of Hotel Architect to our roster builds upon our brilliant line-up of games set to release,” said Leo Zullo, Managing Director at Wired Productions. “Hotel Architect lets your imagination run wild as you create the ultimate hotel experience, we can’t wait to reveal more information over the coming months.”

“Our ambition is to make the best games and we are delighted to partner with Wired Productions, who are equally as passionate as we are about doing just that,” said Accel Sjöström, CEO & Co-founder at Pathos Interactive. “Working together with Wired enables us to focus on taking Hotel Architect to a whole new level and we are excited to see where this journey will take us.”

Hotel Architect is available to wishlist now on Steam. Join the Official Discord today to speak directly with the developers, Pathos Interactive.

Further information will be revealed throughout the coming months, to find out more visit https://wiredproductions.com/.