World Book Day 5th March – a selection of eclectic books

Reading is one of life’s great pleasures, and not much can beat a great book. So here, for World Book Day on 5th March are seven very different books to choose from. With such an eclectic range you are bound to find one that suits.

FOR THE SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS

Delivering the truth: Why NHS maternity care is broken and how we can fix it together

Dr Lorin Lakasing

In her new book, top maternity doctor, Lorin Lakasing explains why the system is in such disarray, what needs to change, and why fixing it will take decades.

“Turning things around will require the three groups who have damaged the system to recognise and address the part they have played in the progressive erosion of NHS maternity care and work together towards meaningful progress. This will take decades so politicians who want quick fixes in time for the next general election should think twice before they promise anything to the electorate.” says Dr Lakasing.

Price: £16.99

Website: https://lorinlakasing.com/publications.html

FOR ANYONE SUFFERING WITH A PHOBIA

Face Your Fears: 7 Steps to Conquering Phobias and Anxiety

Christopher Paul Jones

This innovative book from Harley Street phobia specialist Christopher Paul Jones is perfect for anyone who needs to overcome their fears, phobias and anxieties.

Having overcome debilitating phobias himself, Christopher now has over 20 years experience and, with the launch of this book, readers can gain the benefit of his knowledge to overcome their own fears.

‘Face Your Fears: 7 Steps to Conquering Phobias & Anxiety’ is a practical guide to taking control of your mental wellbeing and treating common phobias, including (but not limited to) fears of flying, spiders, public speaking and heights, as well as claustrophobia, agoraphobia and anxiety.

Price: £10.99

Website: https://christopherpauljones.com/product/face-your-fears-book/

FOR BIG THINKERS / ANIMAL LOVERS

Animal History – History as if Animals Mattered”

Edited by Andrew Linzey and Clair Linzey

Animal History is an important book for anyone who wants to comprehend animal history and how it should be understood.

Traditional history overlooks non-human animals, hardly giving them a mention and almost entirely ignoring their contribution to our past. This book aims to reinstate them as proper subjects of historical enquiry. The book contains fourteen essays from the Journal of Animal Ethics, each written by an accomplished academic, and offers pioneering insights into what animal history is and how it should be done.

Price: £20.00

Website: https://wipfandstock.com/9798385248667/animal-history/

The Ethics of Predator Control – A Scottish Case Study

By Katie Javanaud, Clair Linzey and Andrew Linzey

In a rebuttal to claims by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), the book claims that the killing of over 260,000 ‘predators’ per year on moors in Scotland “serves the purpose of supporting the grouse-shooting industry rather than conservation” and the “appeal to conservation is little more than a cover to continue the GWCT’s ‘management’ practices.”

Targeted animals include foxes, weasels, stoats, rats, rabbits, crows, magpies, jackdaws, and jays. In practice the methods also kill pine martens, hedgehogs, badgers, deer, hares, capercaillie, and raptors. Control methods including traps, poisons, and the now banned snares, cause considerable suffering, or at the very least render animals liable to suffering.

Price: £21.00

Website: https://www.routledge.com/The-Ethics-of-Predator-Control-A-Scottish-Case-Study/Javanaud-Linzey-Linzey/p/book/9781041087007

FOR THE TECCHIE

Visionaries, Rebels and Machines The story of humanity’s extraordinary journey from electrification to cloudification

Jamie Dobson

With wit, insight and a touch of irreverence, industry expert Jamie Dobson tells a gripping tale of risk-takers and revolutionaries, taking you on a whirlwind ride through tech’s surprising history, from the first sparks of electrification to the dawn of Artificial Intelligence.

It reveals how curiosity, ingenuity, bold breakthroughs and pure chance have driven progress, leading to the Artificial Intelligence, automation and Cloud computing that’s reshaping our world today. It’s not just about how we got here, but also where we’re heading.

Price: £14.05

Website: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Visionaries-Rebels-Machines-electrification-cloudification/dp/1915483158/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0

FOR THE THRILLER FICTION LOVER

The Hunting Command

Macalister Stevens

Set 12 years apart, this is the story of two characters in different European settings. The Hunting Command sees crimes, and past present collide in a part kidnap-procedural, part political thriller.

Price: £7.77

Website: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hunting-Command-GreyAreas-Triptych/dp/1518899226/ref=sr_1_1?crid=FQVKVKVKC7ST&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.xZgbkMzD1PqFA8M4FzPGUg.mdPaqYgnNk6D51BOwcyN1EcR0cbGororLIO_cLnO8ZE&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+hunting+command+macalister+stevens&qid=1753873172&sprefix=the+hunting+command+macaliistrer+stevens%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1

FOR THE BUDDING WRITER

The Authority Guide to Marketing Your Business Book

Chantal Cooke

If they love to write as much as they love to read and are thinking of getting their work published, it’s never too soon to start thinking about how to market and promote the book. In this Authority Guide, leading book PR and marketing expert Chantal Cooke, presents 52 tips that will make your book stand out from the crowd, build your credibility as an author, and ensure you achieve those all-important sales.

Price: £9.99

Website: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Authority-Guide-Marketing-Business-Follow/dp/1909116610/ref=sr_1_1?crid=6FUCG94FGI49&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cBj8wlaL6dO8lUYY9JsqnDfwnz092WkJKOT_7latUWdarBgtMg9Jafix_7X9aopsJ8MWvZ-Z5B-tBH_jTKr4qfs89s5g2mYCXf_Qbu-cSrX65Vrb5kT1KnhoppXjrXwxSgPk7tnxAJgu_S86E7JMy7tQ6BkQwGMcjF7V8wIzoKUV7Ag9e1Y0Tg7LkQ13Dg54WzERliB4zY8aoo3Ae1ehTJ4OnlksvlSTwU381SZu_nc.4QNJ1daE0ZqSW86YHs6AD2Fmfqvp-yIbJcalchTFqME&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+authority+guide+to+marketing+your+business+book&qid=1752594181&sprefix=the+authority+guide+to+marketing+your+business+book%2Caps%2C125&sr=8-1