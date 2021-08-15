Here’s how to farm Golden Sansam, and what it can do to help you.

Besides racking up as much WoW TBC gold as you can, there is also other items that can be very beneficial to you. If you are a herbalist that is at a minimum skill level of 260, then you can start farming Golden Sansam.

Where to Start Farming

To get proceedings underway with farming this item, we can look by certain objects such as walls, trees and other structures. Two fantastic zones for this are Un’Goro Crater and Azshara. Let’s start by taking a look at what the latter area has to offer us.

Azshara is considered to be a great place for you to get your Golden Sansam farming in. In fact, gathering herbs, in general, is something that is useful here. Though it isn’t as high of a level as the likes of Winterspring, it is still worth a visit based on the other higher-level herbs that you’ll find here. As well as Golden Sansam, you will also find the likes of Dreamfoil and Mountain Silversage.

If you’re a level 60 player, then you won’t have a hard time dealing with the mobs here, as they are not at very high levels. Keep an eye on any ruins or similar objects and you should find Golden Sansam nearby.

As for the Un’Goro Crater, you will find similarities in that you aren’t looking at the upper echelons of the level cap here. That being said, you will come across some tough enemies here. In particular, the elite Devilsaurs can cause you some issues, though they can also be beneficial. If you happen to have Skinning as one of your professions, then you will be able to make use of the Devilsaur Leather that you get from them.

There are other locations as well if you want to farm this item. You can also try the Burning Steppes, Felwood, Easter Plaguelands and The Hinterlands. Then you have the outlands, where you can search in the Hellfire Peninsula, as we as Eco-Domes in Netherstorm, and Zangarmarsh.

Why Do You Need Golden Sansam?

In case you are unaware, Golden Sansam is a rather high-level herb in WoW TBC. It is considered to be a great investment if you are preparing yourself for The Burning Crusade. Though it might not be used for too much right now, it will come in very handy when TBC rolls round for you. The reason for this is that you can use Golden Sansam in some of the very first potions that are available for Alchemists.

This is particularly true for the likes of the elixir of healing power. This is something that the majority of healers use in raids when playing The Burning Crusade. It is also an ingredient for the volatile healing potion. This can restore a significant amount of health which could be the difference between living and dying in battle.

When you are looking at leveling up your Classic Alchemy you will also find that there is a lot of mention of the Golden Sansam in leveling guides and such. This is because they are often a key ingredient for Alchemists, along with others such as Dreamfoil and Mountain Silversage.

This is just another example of what you need to look into when preparing your WoW TBC Classic account for The Burning Crusade. There’s a lot of preparation that you can do before you head into it, after all. This isn’t just limited to WoW TBC Classic items, but gold as well. The in-game currency is going to play a major role in the expansion, and is pivotal for you to utilize if you are going to get a head start going into it.

If you do want to get your hands on a bit more WoW TBC gold beforehand, then there’s a couple of methods that you could look into. When you are out on your travels in search of Golden Sansam, make sure to loot as many other WoW TBC Classic items as you can. Even if they are grey items, they are still going to add up when it comes to selling them. You could also look into the current market to see what items are hot right now, or get a heads up at what players will be looking for in the new expansion. This will give you the opportunity to be one step ahead, and bulk buys the WoW TBC Classic items at a lower price. Then we’re going to sell them on for a higher price to make a profit, and you can watch the gold start to roll in.

Have you tried these Golden Sansam methods? Let us know in the comments section below!