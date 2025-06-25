Zenvo Aurora confirms Alcon as technical partner for ultimate stopping power

Braking specialists to provide bespoke braking system to Danish designed and built Aurora hypercar programme

Optimised braking performance and brake pedal feel offered in all scenarios by newly developed system

Aurora Tur and Agil to be fitted with aluminium monoblock calipers and carbon fibre-reinforced silicon carbide brake discs

Denmark, 23 June 2025: The Zenvo Aurora hypercar will deliver uncompromised performance, through tactile and immersive feeling for the driver. Braking and stopping capability will be an integral element of this carefully developed engineering balance, and Aurora will utilise the latest in bespoke braking system technologies from newly confirmed technical partner, Alcon Components to bring the power of the highly efficient bespoke V12 drivetrain under control.

The newly developed system uses billet monoblock calipers, six-pistons at the front, four-piston at the rear. These are mated with carbon fibre-reinforced silicon carbide (C/SiC) brake discs, providing optimised braking performance and thermal capacity with no detrimental effect on brake pedal feel and feedback, even under extreme conditions. The materials used throughout the braking system are carefully selected and optimised to offer significant weight savings and ultimate performance”.

“Delivering power is only one part of the challenge when engineering a true driver’s car. Controlling it, and making it usable on road and on track, is as important,” explains Jon Gunner, Chief Technical Officer, Zenvo Automotive. “For a no compromise project like Aurora, the braking system is critical. Driver engagement; being able to harness up to 1,850hp; providing feedback and feel with a hybridized powertrain – each element plays a part in how the Aurora performs. Alcon Components have proven themselves to be world-beaters when it comes to delivering systems which can cope at the most extreme levels, and their latest braking system is the perfect fit for the track-focused Agil model, and the more classically styled GT Tur model. Delivering relentless and fade free performance, when needed, each and every time.”

Alcon has over 40 years of experience in engineering brakes and clutches for specialist vehicles; from Formula 1 and the World Rally Championship, prestige performance cars to 30T-plus military armoured vehicles. This positions Alcon at the forefront of developing and delivering high-performance braking solutions for sectors where only the absolute best can be accepted.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen as the brake supplier for the Zenvo Aurora Tur and Agil models,” added Steve Hodgkins, Chief Engineer Performance OEM at Alcon. “Zenvo’s commitment to engineering excellence and pushing performance boundaries mirrors our own philosophy at Alcon. This collaboration has allowed us to develop a bespoke braking solution, leveraging our motorsport heritage and advanced technologies to meet the extreme demands of these hypercars. Together, we’ve created a system that delivers exceptional thermal capacity, consistent pedal feel, and uncompromising stopping power — fully aligned with Zenvo’s vision of ultimate driver engagement.”