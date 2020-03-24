Further carbon fibre innovations and in-house hybrid gearbox

Præstø, Denmark | 12th March 2020

Danish hypercar manufacturer unveils latest commission of 1177bhp twin-supercharged TSR-S model

First example to feature latest carbon fibre innovations from Zenvo including full fragmented carbon fibre wheels and bespoke weave design to exposed carbon fibre body sections

Constant development within Zenvo has also seen the creation of a hybrid gearbox, increasing drivetrain capabilities for future models

Latest TSR-S was due to be unveiled at Geneva International Motor Show, but Zenvo will now be hosting a private media event at its Denmark HQ

Zenvo builds five cars per year by hand from its factory in Præstø, Denmark, with every car built to exacting customer specifications

High resolution imagery here

Zenvo has today revealed its latest commission TSR-S alongside further developments from the Danish hypercar manufacturer. This example of the 1177bhp twin-supercharged V8 TSR-S model, the street legal variant of the TSR track car, has received numerous bespoke touches and is the first car to receive full fragmented carbon fibre wheels designed, developed and built in-house by Zenvo as well as individual weave designs within the exposed carbon fibre body sections.

Following Danish design ideals of innovation and creativity, the geometric pattern carbon fibre visible within the blue tinted central stripe is a further evolution of Zenvo’s class leading carbon fibre technology and personalisation options, such as the bespoke ‘watermark’ carbon fibre graphics featured on previous TSR-S models. This technique has also been used on the exposed carbon fibre side pods, with the Zenvo logo emblazoned within the material in an opposing herringbone pattern.

These new weave patterns, which can be tailored to the client’s specification, are formed within the carbon fibre and are hand-laid by Zenvo’s craftsmen.

So too are the new fragmented carbon wheels, with each minute fragment hand-cut and expertly layered to create the special finish and weigh some 15 kilograms less than the aluminium variants. As with all carbon fibre work at Zenvo, from the body panels to the floor mats, these components are created in-house using a combination of cutting-edge technology and human craftsmanship with countless personalisation options. Each wheel takes two technicians roughly one week to create. All visible carbon on the car can be colour tinted, including the wheels, and clients can specify individual sections in differing carbon finishes.

Also unveiled today is the latest drivetrain development from Zenvo, a hybrid variant of the 7-speed sequential gearbox with helical-cut dog gears that has become a trademark of the brand. This gearbox offers the driver two changeable modes, Road and Race, controlled by tactile aluminium switchgear on the steering wheel. In its Road setting, the changes are electronically assisted to remove the usual harshness of a traditional ‘dog-box’ while Race mode allows for exceptionally fast and direct mechanical changes usually only offered in fully fledged race cars. The latest development of this innovative gearbox is the addition of a hybrid module which yields a power boost, further traction control and even the addition of an eighth forward gear with the electric motor providing reverse drive. Zenvo is constantly developing, and this gearbox is the latest innovation designed and undergoing development entirely in-house which will increase the usability and performance of both current and future models.

The TSR-S is Zenvo’s flagship model, combining the road-going capability of the TS1 GT with the track-derived performance of the TSR and is powered by a 1177bhp twin-supercharged flat-plane V8. 0-62 mph is achieved in 2.8 seconds and 0-124 mph in just 6.8 seconds, aided by a super lightweight carbon fibre construction and exceptional aerodynamics including Zenvo’s patented Centripedal rear wing which reacts to steering inputs to create high levels of downforce while cornering. The TSR-S is priced at €1.45m and Zenvo production is limited to five cars per year, offering unparalleled exclusivity in a hypercar sector.

Originally destined for the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, Zenvo will now showcase these developments during a private media event at its HQ in Præstø, Denmark and at further locations around the world. Interested parties should contact jb@zenvoautomotive for further information.

zenvoautomotive.com

Technical highlights TSR-S

Configuration: 2-door, 2-seat, mid-engine, rear wheel drive

Body: All carbon fibre

Chassis: Lightweight steel/aluminium semi-monocoque, front and rear racing steel sub-frames

Engine: Zenvo rear mid-mounted flatplane aluminium 5.8-litre V8, Twin Centrifugal Superchargers

with sequential fuel injection

Max power: 1177 bhp

Transmission: Paddle shift 7-speed gearbox with helical-cut dog gears

Top Speed (km/h): 325 (electronically limited)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s): 2.8

Overall length: 4815 mm

Width (ex. mirrors): 2038 mm

Height: 1198 mm

Wheelbase: 2906 mm

Dry weight: under 1500 kg

Zenvo are a producer of limited hypercars based in Præstø, Denmark. Founded in 2007, Zenvo was started with the aim of combining the latest technologies and innovation with an analogue feel, offering the driver a true connection and astonishing performance. The company began with the TS1 prototype, a twin-charged introduction to the brand, and since gone on to develop the TS1 GT grand tourer, TSR track model and the flagship TSR-S. This model utilises a lightweight carbon body produced in-house, a 1177bhp twin supercharged flat-plane V8 and class leading aerodynamics including Zenvo’s patented Centripedal rear wing which reacts to steering inputs to create high levels of downforce while cornering. Production of all Zenvo models is limited to just five cars per year.