  • Fri. Jun 27th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Weather

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 27 June 2025: Sunny Intervals and Gentle Warming

Byadmin

Jun 27, 2025 #amber heat alert UK, #Derby weather today, #health advice heat., #Met Office heatwave, #UK summer heatwave, #UK weather forecast 27 June 2025, #UK Weather Today, #UK weekend heatwave

🌞 Daytime Overview

  • The day begins under partly sunny skies, with early temperatures around 14 °C (57 °F) in Derby.

  • Throughout the morning and early afternoon, expect increasing sunshine, with temperatures steadily rising into the mid-20s °C by late afternoon—peaking near 26 °C (79 °F) the-independent.com+5metoffice.gov.uk+5theguardian.com+5.

🌡️ Warming Trend Ahead

  • The UK continues its path into a summer heatwave, with weekend highs forecast to reach 30–34 °C in parts of southeast England .

  • Amber heat-health alerts remain in place for regions including the East Midlands, London, South East, South West, and East of England due to rising temperatures fluxing above 30 °C from Friday into early next week metoffice.gov.uk+6thesun.co.uk+6en.wikipedia.org+6.

🌤️ Afternoon to Evening

  • Cloud cover will remain light, giving way to warm, pleasant conditions ideal for time outside.

  • The evening will stay dry and mild, with temperatures easing to 20–22 °C—perfect for outdoor dining, walks, or events.

🔮 Weekend & Short-Term Forecast

🚨 Warnings & Health Advice

  • Amber heat-health alerts active in multiple southern regions—expect dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke risks thesun.co.uk+3thesun.co.uk+3en.wikipedia.org+3.

  • Elders, young children, and those with health issues should stay out of direct sun, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid peak sunshine hours (12–3pm).

Today’s Quick Tips

Time Conditions What to Remember
Morning Partial sun, warming to 19 °C Light layers & sunscreen if sensitive
Afternoon Sunny bursts, highs ~26 °C Stay hydrated and wear protective gear
Evening Mild and dry, 20–22 °C Great for social plans and outdoor events
This Weekend Heatwave continues, 30–34 °C south-east Prepare heat-health measures & adjust daily routines

By admin

Related Post

North East News
The all-new Mazda6e | Human-centric interactivity redefined
Jun 26, 2025 admin
Weather
Previous chair of Candlelighters charity awarded MBE for services to cancer.
Jun 26, 2025 admin
Weather
HOT WEATHER HAZARDS Venson cautions fleet drivers on the combustible everyday items to remove from vehicles as temperatures soar
Jun 26, 2025 admin

You missed

Weather
Arts and Culture North East
Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News