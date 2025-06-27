🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 27 June 2025: Sunny Intervals and Gentle Warming

Throughout the morning and early afternoon , expect increasing sunshine , with temperatures steadily rising into the mid-20s °C by late afternoon— peaking near 26 °C (79 °F) the-independent.com+5metoffice.gov.uk+5theguardian.com+5 .

The day begins under partly sunny skies , with early temperatures around 14 °C (57 °F) in Derby.

Amber heat-health alerts remain in place for regions including the East Midlands, London, South East, South West, and East of England due to rising temperatures fluxing above 30 °C from Friday into early next week metoffice.gov.uk+6thesun.co.uk+6en.wikipedia.org+6 .

The UK continues its path into a summer heatwave , with weekend highs forecast to reach 30–34 °C in parts of southeast England .

The evening will stay dry and mild , with temperatures easing to 20–22 °C —perfect for outdoor dining, walks, or events.

Cloud cover will remain light, giving way to warm, pleasant conditions ideal for time outside.

Saturday–Sunday: A wave of heat peaks—expect severe heat (30–34 °C) across southern and eastern England. Temperatures in western and northern Scotland will stay milder, in the mid-20s °C the-independent.comthesun.co.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk.

Thunderstorm risk: A few isolated thundery showers may pop up ahead of the heat dome, especially early next week in northern and western regions facebook.com+5uk.news.yahoo.com+5metoffice.gov.uk+5.