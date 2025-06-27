🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 27 June 2025: Sunny Intervals and Gentle Warming

🌞 Daytime Overview
-
The day begins under partly sunny skies, with early temperatures around 14 °C (57 °F) in Derby.
-
Throughout the morning and early afternoon, expect increasing sunshine, with temperatures steadily rising into the mid-20s °C by late afternoon—peaking near 26 °C (79 °F) the-independent.com+5metoffice.gov.uk+5theguardian.com+5.
🌡️ Warming Trend Ahead
-
The UK continues its path into a summer heatwave, with weekend highs forecast to reach 30–34 °C in parts of southeast England .
-
Amber heat-health alerts remain in place for regions including the East Midlands, London, South East, South West, and East of England due to rising temperatures fluxing above 30 °C from Friday into early next week metoffice.gov.uk+6thesun.co.uk+6en.wikipedia.org+6.
🌤️ Afternoon to Evening
-
Cloud cover will remain light, giving way to warm, pleasant conditions ideal for time outside.
-
The evening will stay dry and mild, with temperatures easing to 20–22 °C—perfect for outdoor dining, walks, or events.
🔮 Weekend & Short-Term Forecast
-
Saturday–Sunday: A wave of heat peaks—expect severe heat (30–34 °C) across southern and eastern England. Temperatures in western and northern Scotland will stay milder, in the mid-20s °C the-independent.comthesun.co.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk.
-
Thunderstorm risk: A few isolated thundery showers may pop up ahead of the heat dome, especially early next week in northern and western regions facebook.com+5uk.news.yahoo.com+5metoffice.gov.uk+5.
-
Monday: Likely to be the hottest day of the spell, with up to 34 °C, particularly in the south and east .
🚨 Warnings & Health Advice
-
Amber heat-health alerts active in multiple southern regions—expect dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke risks thesun.co.uk+3thesun.co.uk+3en.wikipedia.org+3.
-
Elders, young children, and those with health issues should stay out of direct sun, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid peak sunshine hours (12–3pm).
✅ Today’s Quick Tips
|Time
|Conditions
|What to Remember
|Morning
|Partial sun, warming to 19 °C
|Light layers & sunscreen if sensitive
|Afternoon
|Sunny bursts, highs ~26 °C
|Stay hydrated and wear protective gear
|Evening
|Mild and dry, 20–22 °C
|Great for social plans and outdoor events
|This Weekend
|Heatwave continues, 30–34 °C south-east
|Prepare heat-health measures & adjust daily routines