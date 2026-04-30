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iamproperty expands sales team with summer recruitment drive as auction demand continues to surge

ByO Agency

Apr 30, 2026 ##Economy, #Business, #jobs, #North East, #property
Jamie-Cooke-co-founder-iampropertyJamie Cooke

The UK’s largest residential property auctioneer iamproperty has announced huge team growth within its auction department, with 170 auction specialists now in post and plans for this to grow to more than 200 by 2027.

iamproperty is continuing its growth journey with a summer recruitment drive, creating more than 25 new opportunities for Auction Specialists in one team alone as demand for the Modern Method of Auction continues to reach record highs.

The business, which now employs more than 700 people across the UK is planning three structured intakes across June and July, with applications now open. The expansion reflects continued momentum of auction adoption across the UK property market, as agents, buyers and sellers increasingly choose auction for its speed, transparency and security, especially in challenging markets.

Jamie Cooke, Co-Founder of iamproperty, said: “We’re delighted to be opening applications for our next intake of Auction Specialists as we continue to invest in our people and our growth. Demand for auction is continuing to go from strength to strength and we’re seeing more agents and consumers recognise the benefits it delivers. It’s an exciting time to join the team as we scale further and continue to innovate within the property sector.”

Auction Specialists play a key role in supporting iamproperty’s nationwide network of more than 7000 Partner Agents. From helping agents secure instructions to sale progression and delivering a successful client journey.

Candidates can be based anywhere in the UK, with iamproperty continuing to champion flexible and remote-first working, alongside access to its headquarters in Gosforth, Newcastle.

By O Agency

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