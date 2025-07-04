🇬🇧 UK Weekend Weather Forecast – 5–6 July 2025: Cloudy, Breezy and Wet for Most Regions

The first weekend of July 2025 brings unsettled weather across the UK, with widespread cloud cover, breezy winds, and scattered showers expected from Saturday through Sunday. While the week began with warm, dry spells for southern England, the weekend looks set to be cooler, windier, and wetter for many.

🌦️ Saturday, 5 July 2025: Breezy and Mostly Cloudy with Showers

Saturday brings a mostly overcast sky across the country, with only brief sunny breaks in the south and southeast of England. Widespread scattered showers are expected to develop throughout the day, particularly affecting:

North West England

Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

Key Details:

🌡️ Temperatures : 17–18°C in southern regions; 14–16°C further north and west

🌬️ Winds : Moderate to strong, especially along exposed coastlines and high ground

🌧️ Rain risk: 60–80% in the west, slightly lower in eastern areas

Best time for outdoor plans: Late morning to early afternoon in the Midlands and Southeast, where showers will be brief or absent.

🌧️ Sunday, 6 July 2025: Windier with More Widespread Rain

Sunday sees a deepening of the unsettled pattern as a low-pressure system moves in from the Atlantic, bringing blustery winds and persistent showers to much of the UK.

What to expect:

☁️ Cloud cover dominates across all regions

🌬️ Gusty winds up to 35–40 mph in western Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of Wales

🌡️ Daytime highs : 15–17°C (cooler than average for early July)

🌧️ Heavy rain bands likely in: Western Scotland Cumbria North Wales Belfast & Derry



Evening chill: Temperatures fall to 9–11°C, especially inland, making it feel autumnal.

📅 Weekend Summary: Weather at a Glance

Region Saturday Conditions Sunday Conditions Weekend Notes London & South East Cloudy, mostly dry, 18°C Breezy, light rain, 17°C Best chance for outdoor plans Midlands Showers possible, 17°C Overcast, light rain, 16°C Use Saturday midday for dry spells North West & Wales Scattered rain, windy, 16°C Heavier showers, windy, 15°C Prepare for disruption from downpours Scotland & NI Cloudy, cool, breezy, 15°C Gusty with rain, 14°C Highest risk of strong winds & rain

🔮 Looking Ahead to Next Week (7–10 July)

Monday : Overcast and breezy, with a chance of late-day showers , particularly in the north.

Tuesday–Thursday : Turning brighter with mild air , highs of 18–20°C across much of the UK.

Late Week: Models suggest a return to drier conditions for southern England, with more changeable weather in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

✅ Weekend Travel & Outdoor Tips

☔ Bring waterproofs : Showers will be hit-and-miss but widespread, especially on Sunday.

🧥 Layer up : Chilly mornings and strong breezes will make it feel cooler than it is.

📲 Check Met Office updates : Especially if you’re travelling in the west or north.

🚗 Plan journeys carefully: Gusty winds may cause disruptions on exposed roads and bridges.