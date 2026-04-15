THE HOPPINGS RETURNS – WITH AN ELEVATED EXPERIENCE…

EUROPE’s biggest travelling fair is on its way back to Newcastle this summer – and bringing with it the world’s tallest travelling ride.

The Hoppings will return to the Town Moor from 19- 28 June, bringing with it all the much-loved attraction, including for the first time Elevate85, a £3m attraction which stands at an incredible 85 metres.

The white knuckle star flyer ride – owned by Ryan Crow of Crow Events which organises The Hoppings – was launched in Berlin last year where it was a huge hit.

And now it will take pride of place on Tyneside, where brave participants will be able enjoy the panoramic views across the city while being spun through the air at speed.

Fairground favourite the Log Flume will return, with riders climbing up a ramp before enjoying an experience packed with twists and turns, before plunging into the water for that final splash.

The popular Feast Street – which features a range of international food vendors – has been upgraded this time round, with visitors able to enjoy dishes including loaded doughnuts, gourmet burgers, Mexican favourites and fresh pizza among the offerings.

Live Lounge also returns, showcasing a range of local music talents and character meet and greets for youngsters.

There are some changes to the site this year, mainly because of a large-scale drainage project taking place on the Town Moor. but Ryan Crow said this will not impact on the quality or variety of attractions that will be on offer.

“We have carefully reconfigured the site to ensure everyone’s favourite rides and stalls will be present, alongside our exciting new attractions,” said Ryan.

“The good news is that the essential drainage upgrades that are taking place will hopefully futureproof the Town Moor and help us to continue the proud tradition of The Hoppings in the years to come.”

Improvements have also been made to the parking arrangements for 2026.

“We’ve created an updated layout designed to make exiting The Hoppings even smoother,” said Ryan.

“Enhanced traffic flow planning will help visitors leave the site more easily, making the overall experience much smoother, at both arrival and departure.

“We want everyone to come along and have another amazing time at The Hoppings and we can’t wait to showcase the new attractions.”