True Padel Sunderland nets Northern Spire sponsorship

A SUNDERLAND wealth management company is the latest firm to sponsor one of the region’s leading padel destinations. Northern Spire has sponsored a court at True Padel Sunderland, which features five doubles courts and two innovative singles courts at its Wessington Way centre. Padel is a dynamic racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash and is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK. Between 2019 and 2025 there was a 2,500 per cent rise in players and there are more than 1,500 padel courts across 560 venues within the UK. Matthew Cook, Director, of Northern Spire, said: “We think padel is the new golf – but is a lot cheaper to play. So many of our clients are already playing or thinking of trying it out. A few of us at Northern Spire have already caught the bug, and we’re sure corporate padel events here will be popular with our clients.” Northern Spire’s deal with True Padel includes sponsorship of the court, with their branding on the glass wall of the court, on the net and on the booking system. The deal also includes an option to take over the whole venue for a corporate event. Matthew added: “We’re certainly interested in organising a full corporate event, which would be as much fun as a golf day, but would take a lot less time!” Adam Carr, a Director at True Padel, said: “We’re grateful to Northern Spire for their support. Our venue has been open just over a year and we’ve exceeded our expectations – which is why we’re expanding into next door. This expansion will give us seven double courts and four singles courts, making us one of the largest padel venues in the UK. We’re also still actively looking for more venues in the region.” Sam Sweeney, General Manager at True Padel Sunderland, added: “It’s a very social sport, as Northern Spire know. We have a sports lounge where players like to relax after a game. Padel is an easy game to pick up and is inexpensive.” Northern Spire is a Senior Partner Practice at St James’s Place, one of the foremost wealth management organisations in the UK. For more on the company, which is based in Sunderland Business Park West, off Wessington Way in Sunderland, go to https://partnership.sjp.co.uk/northernspire