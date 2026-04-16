Banks Group celebrates second season as Durham Cricket’s principal partner

The Durham Women's cricket team with (front, centre) Banks Homes' sales & marketing director Aisling Ramshaw

County Durham-based property, housebuilding and mining firm the Banks Group is heading back into bat for Durham Cricket at the start of its second season as the club’s principal partner.

The family-owned firm agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations which includes the naming rights to what is now the Banks Homes Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street.

The agreement has also seen Banks’ branding featuring on the Durham Cricket men’s, women’s and junior Pathway teams’ kits, as well as around the stadium.

Founded in Tow Law in 1976, the Banks Group is a longstanding supporter of Durham Cricket, with its partnership with the club beginning before Durham became a First Class county.

Its initial sponsorship enabled it to set up and run the County under-19 team in 1989, and then helped the senior club to become the first county to be granted first class status for 70 years three years later.

Banks has also supported Durham Cricket’s junior player pathway courses since 2006, contributed to the development of the nursery ground at the Banks Homes Riverside and sponsored the County’s boys’ and girls’ age group sides for many years.

Harry Banks OBE DL, chairman and chief executive at the Banks Group, who also served as President of Durham County Cricket Club in 1998 and 1999, says: “The start of a new cricket season is always a landmark time in our business year and the connection with our 50th anniversary celebrations makes this season an especially important one for us.

“We’ve been part of the Durham Cricket story for over 35 years and are looking forward to seeing all the club’s teams and players succeeding through the summer.”

Alongside its Durham links, Banks has also made a significant long-term investment in grassroots cricket right across the North East through the sponsorship of a number of local league and cup competitions and dozens of grants being awarded to individual clubs.

It recently renewed its sponsorship of the North East Premier League, which has run ever since the league was first formed 27 years ago, and it has also sponsored Northumberland County Cricket Club for the last eight years, with the team also wearing the Banks Homes brand in its National Counties Cricket Championship fixtures.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, adds: “Our partnership with Durham Cricket has helped to increase our brand visibility as we’ve expanded our portfolio of high-quality residential developments across the North East and Yorkshire, and we’re excited to be taking our place for a new season at the iconic Banks Homes Riverside ground.”

Durham Cricket chief executive Tim Bostock said: “Durham Cricket Chief Executive, Tim Bostock said: “It is great to celebrate our second year with Banks Group as Durham’s principal partner.

“Banks Group has been a long-term partner of Durham Cricket who have supported us for over 30 years, and it is fantastic to continue to work alongside the group.

“Banks Group is a progressive, community-minded partner that aligns with our Northern culture, sharing our passion for community spirit and cricket.

“Everyone at the Club is excited about the coming years, in what is an exciting time for English cricket, as we continue to move forward both on and off the field.”