🌞 Northern England Weather – Saturday, 12 July 2025

Regions Covered: North East, North West & Yorkshire

Today marks another blazing-hot day across Northern England, with clear skies, intense sunshine, and temperatures soaring into the upper 20s °C. A strong summer day ideal for outdoor adventures—here’s what to expect.

📍 North East (Newcastle, Durham)

Morning (5–9 AM) : Mild start (12–18 °C) with mostly sunny conditions.

Afternoon (12–4 PM) : Peak heat hits 25 °C , then up to 26 °C under full sun.

Evening (5–11 PM): Gradually cooling to 16–18 °C with clear to partly sunny skies.

📍 North West (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

Morning : Cool but sunny, warming from 15–19 °C before midday.

Afternoon : Continues bright and warm, peaking at 27–29 °C under blue skies.

Evening : Temps ease to 21–23 °C , ideal for park or city strolls under fading light.



📍 Yorkshire (Leeds, Sheffield, York)

Morning (5–9 AM) : Sunshine warms the air from 12 to 19 °C early morning.

Afternoon : The region sizzles with high heat, reaching 27–29 °C by mid-afternoon.

Evening: Still warm at 20–23 °C, with mostly clear skies—a great night to stay outside.

✅ Quick Weather Outlook

Region Morning Low Afternoon Peak Evening Low Skies North East ~12 °C ~26 °C ~18 °C Sunny → Intermittent clouds North West ~15 °C ~27–29 °C ~22 °C Sunny → Partly sunny Yorkshire ~12 °C ~27–29 °C ~22 °C Clear → Partly cloudy

🔥 Heatwave Context & Health Advice

Temperatures confirm the third major heatwave this summer , now firmly gripping northern England.

Expect strong UV exposure —don’t forget SPF 30+, a hat, sunglasses , and steady hydration .

Parks, pools, and shade shelters make great afternoon options.

Evenings remain warm and pleasant, perfect for open-air socialising.

🔍 Summary

Looking up North East weather today or North West and Yorkshire forecast for 12 July 2025? Today is set to be sunny, hot, and ideal for summer plans, with highs around 26–29 °C across the regions. Blue skies during the day and mild evenings make it a perfect weekend day up North.

👕 Day Essentials

Sunscreen & Hat: Essential midday protection. Stay Hydrated: Carry water for all outdoor activities. Plan Morning/Afternoon Outdoors: Best time before heat builds. Evening Ready: Light layer not essential—maybe just for comfort.

Enjoy the sunshine!