0800 Repair recognised with prestigious health and safety gold award

Scott Birks, SHEQ Manager at PHS

0800 Repair, the heating, insulation and renewables specialists, which is part of PHS, has been awarded a RoSPA Gold award for its health and safety efforts, further strengthening its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety.

The award further highlights 0800 Repair’s dedication to maintaining the best practices in health and safety for both its engineers and clients, across every aspect of its operations.

The RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Health and Safety Awards were established to honour companies and individuals worldwide for exceptional safety performance. With nearly 2,000 entries each year from almost 50 countries covering more than seven million employees, the awards are amongst the most prestigious and recognised globally.

Alongside its specialisation in renewable energy systems, North East-based 0800 Repair offers installation and maintenance services for home heating systems, as well as insulation services. The company serves a diverse range of clients, including utility companies, housebuilders, housing associations, and private customers, delivering sustainable and reliable solutions.

This award coincides with 0800 Repair’s partnership with North Shields-based health and safety consultants, Carney Consultancy Ltd, as well as its significant investment in advanced personal respiratory protective equipment (RPE) for its engineers.

Scott Birks, SHEQ Manager at PHS, said: “This award demonstrates not only the consistency of our approach to health and safety, but also how it is entrenched in our culture with every person playing their part to share best practice and apply it across all of our operations.”