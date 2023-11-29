Property Specialist Amandeep Laying New Foundations At Hay & Kilner

Amandeep Dhillon of Hay & Kilner

A specialist property litigation solicitor is building his career opportunities with a move to North East law firm Hay & Kilner.

Amandeep Dhillon has joined the Newcastle-headquartered practice as a senior associate and has extensive experience of advising public and private sector clients on a range of property law issues, including landlord and tenant disputes, portfolio management and development disputes.

Aman, who is from South Shields, studied at Sunderland and Northumbria Universities before qualifying as a solicitor at a boutique North East firm.

He moved away to work for law firms in Manchester and Milton Keynes/London, further developing his expertise in property litigation, before making a long-planned return to the region three years ago.

Amandeep Dhillon says: “Returning to my home region was always in my mind when I moved away – with everything it has to offer from both a business and a lifestyle point of view, there’s really nowhere better.

“The property industry is a very diverse and interesting. You can provide both practical and legal advice to clients that helps them achieve their business goals, and you can see tangible results from your work in different buildings and developments around the region.

“Hay & Kilner is enjoying a period of sustained growth and is clearly on an upward trajectory, while it still retains the reputation of being really committed to the development and well-being of its staff.

“All these factors combine to make joining the firm at this time a great opportunity for me, and I’m really enjoying being part of such a supportive and knowledgeable team.”

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Tom Whitfield, partner and head of the commercial litigation team at Hay & Kilner, adds: “Building our presence in the commercial property sector is a real priority for the practice and we’re seeing demand for these services from new and existing clients continuing to grow.

“Aman has a great many personal and professional qualities which make him an excellent addition to the team, and we’re very pleased to be welcoming him to the firm.”