Want to make some incredible journeys to fascinating places? Join the best evening desert safari in Dubai to have a wild time this year! The Dubai desert safari is one of the tourist spots in Dubai that no one can miss in their touring schedule.

A touch of the exotic and enchanting sunset, enthralling entertainment shows, the camel ride, and the endless golden dunes gives you a chance to unleash the wild guy in you.

In addition, there are different safaris available throughout the day. But nothing like the evening desert safari gives a better punch to adventurous and entertaining activities.

So continue reading to find some more than usual activities happening in nature’s wildest places. With a touch of the old charm and culture in Dubai evening safari, you must experience!

Top 10 Best activities in Dubai Evening safaris

Tourists are welcomed to the evening desert safari in late afternoons, say after 3:30 pm. Upon arriving on the outskirts, try clicking some fantastic photos of this incredible desert. Here’s where your desert safari begins!

Now take a look at some compelling activities that you can do that you might have never seen or heard of;

The Dune bash

Get ready to fasten the seat belt and hold on tight, as your tires will lose some pressure! That’s right. You’ll be prepared to go on the dune bashing session with a professional driver in luxury 4×4 vehicles with excellent safety measures for a safe ride.

So enjoy the roller coaster ride as you go uphill and downhill on the golden dunes for 20 minutes to kickstart your desert safari!

Sandboarding

Have you heard people surfing on sand? Well, that’s what happens here in your desert safari, where you get an opportunity to surf down the sandy hills of Dubai’s desert to have a thrilling experience.

You can socialize here and experience the unique nightscape of Dubai.

ATV and Camel riding

Want to experience adventure alone? Then take an ATV and go on a dune bashing all by yourself!

Also, you can enjoy a good camel ride to get a typical desert experience and click photographs to take home a memory.

Ensure that you follow instructions given by your guide before you begin to have a safe and fun experience.

Bedouin-style fun camps

Do desert adventure activities bore your trip? Then going to the Bedouin camp might be the right merry-giving place for you.

Many activities are available within the camp that is decorated in such a style to reflect past Arab culture. For example, there are stalls to paint henna and dress you up in Arabic clothing, smoke a hookah or a shisha, etc.

Photo with the falcon

You also have an opportunity to see the national bird of UAE, the falcon, and click some enthralling pictures with it in your evening desert safari.

One tip you need to keep in mind for an evening safari is to check whether the climate is favorable and ensure that you wear proper clothing.

Experience the sunset and the night sky

One of the most significant advantages of the evening safari is that you get to experience the unique culture of the Arabs at night. You can sit and gaze at the sinking sun over the horizon sipping a cup of tea or coffee.

Also, you’ll see tradition coming to life as the night sky comes. There are a lot of camp activities with a belly dance too!

Experience the intriguing evening of Arab hospitality

You’ll get an unforgettable desert experience where all are welcome to experience the exquisite hospitality of the Arabs, from luxurious hotels to lust-worthy shopping malls

Additionally, the food and delicacy have a magnetic effect that doesn’t allow you to leave the place or forget the country!

Cultural and local entertainment

It’s an endless list that needs more than a page for compilation. However, there are a lot of shows you can see on a desert safari.

Apart from belly dancing, there are breathtaking fire shows, tanoura shows, etc., to keep you entertained through the time you spend on a desert safari.

Camping

Everybody loves to have a camping experience, and in an evening desert safari, you get that chance. Moreover, it happens the entire night so that one can’t miss the enjoyment and have as much fun as you want.

You can dance, sing, start a bonfire or be a spectator

The mesmerizing BBQ Dinner

Before you leave the safari, you get a BBQ treat at the place. It is a three-course meal with a few international and emirate dishes, including starters, main course, and desserts.

Once you finish, the driver drops you at your hotel or residence.

The end

Wasn’t that amazing and exciting? Then hurry! Grab the next ticket to Dubai to enjoy them yourself!





