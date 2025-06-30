eBay strengthens presence at British GP as Silverstone main stage sponsor and brings eBay Garage to iconic Beckett’s Corner

For the first time, eBay is a main stage sponsor for this year’s Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2025 at Silverstone

eBay is sponsoring the main stage, which will host interviews with key race figures and a line-up of music acts including Sam Fender

The eBay Garage will be located at Beckett’s Corner, featuring activities and a photo opportunity with the McLaren Formula 1 Team’s current MCL39 car

eBay’s partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team continues at Silverstone with branding visible on team cars across the weekend

London, 30 June 2025 – eBay, the UK’s number one online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories, will be the main stage sponsor of this year’s Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2025 for the very first time.

This enhanced presence across the race weekend includes sponsorship of the main stage, which will host a selection of interviews with drivers and team principles, live podcast recordings as well as the headline music acts including Sam Fender, Raye, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill.

eBay will be inspiring race fans and car enthusiasts further with the eBay Garage, which will be located at the iconic Beckett’s Corner on the legendary track. It will host interactive challenges to test the knowledge and know-how of enthusiasts of all levels, as well as a chance to be photographed with the McLaren F1 Team’s current 2025 season car, the MCL39.

The online automotive marketplace is an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, where race fans will see eBay’s logo on the cars of current championship leader Oscar Piastri and teammate, and current second place driver, Lando Norris.

Abir Tewari, eBay UK’s Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories, said: “The British Grand Prix is one of the most iconic race weekends on the calendar and one that motorsport fans look forward to, and this year eBay will be a key part of that moment for many attendees. From inspiring DIY car enthusiasts of all levels at the eBay Garage at Becketts Corner to the huge array of entertainment on the main stage, eBay will be present across the whole four days at Silverstone.”

eBay offers millions of vehicle parts and accessories, as well as innovative features such as My Garage, which allows owners to look up parts specifically for their vehicle based on its registration plate, and eBay Assured Fit, which gives buyers confidence in purchasing the right part for their car with a free return and full refund if it doesn’t fit.