JAECOO and Jurassic World Rebirth venture into the Unknown Boundary with new global film partnership

JAECOO has partnered with Universal Pictures for Amblin Entertainment’s action-packed new chapter in the blockbuster film series, Jurassic World Rebirth. Set for global release this week, the partnership takes viewers on a mission to discover the most colossal dinosaurs with JAECOOs.

Exploring synergy across Time and Space: JAECOO SUVs resonate with the mission theme in the new film Jurassic World Rebirth.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, the main characters must traverse a forbidden island to collect dinosaur DNA. The scenes provide a stage for the display of JAECOO’s off-road technology, including the All-road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS), with its 600mm super-strong wading capability and seven driving modes. In the film, a JAECOO model becomes a survival commander in dealing with complex terrains such as sand and wading*.

Meanwhile, the renowned JAECOO SHS Super Hybrid system, available on the JAECOO 7 SHS, meets the world’s largest dinosaurs in the untamed wilderness with its super long range, high performance and low fuel consumption*. Combining technology and the Jurassic wildness, the two interpret the exploration spirit of breaking through boundaries with wisdom, courage and nature.

In flagship UK JAECOO dealerships, there will be immersive experiences where the film’s dinosaurs and JAECOO images appear together, allowing the wild terrain to collide with modern technology. Meanwhile, across JAECOO’s digital and immersive marketing platforms, there have already been teasers of the partnership, with much more to come as the film launches across the globe.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT’S JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH ARRIVES IN THEATERS 2 JULY 2025.

*UK specifications may differ.