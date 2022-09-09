When you’re looking to fundraise for your nonprofit, it’s essential to do your research and ask the right questions. After all, this decision will impact your organization for years to come. So how can you be sure you’re making the best choice possible?

Below are ten questions to ask before hiring a fundraising company. By asking these questions, you’ll better understand what each company can offer and how they might help your nonprofit achieve its goals.

1. What is the company’s experience with fundraising?

Any good fundraising company will have extensive experience in the field. Ask them about their past projects and how they helped their clients achieve their goals. This will give you a good idea of what to expect from them and whether they’re a good fit for your organization.

2. What services does the company offer?

Not all companies offer the same services. Some might specialize in certain areas, such as online fundraising or event planning. Make sure you ask about all the services the company offers so you can be sure they can meet your needs.

3. What is the company’s pricing structure?

Popcorn Fundraising Companies can charge anywhere from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into financially. Ask about the company’s pricing structure and find out what kind of discounts they might offer for nonprofits.

4. What is the company’s timeline for completing projects?

Some companies can complete projects quickly, while others might take a bit longer. Ask about the company’s timeline, so you know what to expect. This will also help you plan accordingly and ensure your project is completed on time.

5. How involved will the company be in project planning?

Some fundraising companies prefer a hands-off approach and let the client take the lead on all decisions. Others might be more involved in planning and offer suggestions and advice. Ask about the company’s involvement to better understand their style and how well they might work with your team.

6. Does the company have any case studies or success stories?

A good fundraising company will happily share some of its past successes. Also, ask for case studies or examples of projects they’ve worked on in the past. This will give you a better idea of their skills and how they might be able to help your nonprofit succeed.

7. What kind of support will the company provide post-project?

Once your project is completed, will the fundraising company continue to provide support? Or will you be on your own once everything is finalized? Find out what kind of support (if any) the company offers after completing a project so you can be sure you’re not left in the dark.

8. What is the company’s refund policy?

If you’re not happy with the results of your project, it’s essential to know what kind of recourse you have. First, ask about the company’s refund policy to know what to expect if the project isn’t up to your standards.

9. What are the company’s methods for measuring success?

How will you know if your project was a success? First, make sure you ask the fundraising company about their methods for measuring success. This will help you set realistic expectations and ensure you’re happy with the final results.

10. What are the company’s long-term goals?

When working with a fundraising company, you want to be sure they’re in it for the long haul. So ask about their long-term goals and find out how they plan on growing and evolving.

Hiring a fundraising company can be a great way to achieve your organization’s goals, but doing your research first is essential. Ask the company questions about past projects, services offered, pricing, timeline, involvement in project planning, case studies, support after project completion, refund policy, and methods for measuring success.