If you’re just like the majority of movers, packing up the kitchen will probably be the last and most challenging part of your move. Before you throw in the towel and decide to pack or toss everything in your kitchen cupboards, use this checklist to decide what you should throw out, how to move the items you’re keeping, and what should be donated.

Target the Near-Expired Foods

Don’t waste valuable space on those refried beans that’ll only expire a month or two after you get to your new place. Go ahead and put them into the “to toss” pile.

Tape Up Your Fragile Items

Chances are, you’ll have an excess of the basics things like flour and sugar, but you’ll need to place them in more secure packaging before you pack them up in the cardboard box. Stop by the local hardware or container store to buy a few heavy-duty, sealable containers that won’t lead to some unpredictable spillage. Plan on placing items with fragile packaging into a ziplock bag.

Start Cooking

If you have an extra freezer full of meat, start eating your frozen foodstuffs early.

Cover Your Salt Shakers

If you have salt, pepper, or other spice shakers that you want to bring along, cover their sliding top with a piece of masking tape so nothing spills out en route.

Use Reasonably-Sized Boxes

As you start packing up all of the items that you’re planning to keep, think of weight. If you’re saving a lot of canned goods, use small to medium-sized boxes so that lifting all your canned food doesn’t get too heavy.

Plan for Your New Space

If you’re downsizing from extra cabinets, a huge pantry, and built-in shelves to a kitchen without lots of spare space, prepare to pare down your collection of food by bulking up on foods that come in large packaging.

Toss the Glass Bottles

Even if they’re well packed, bottles of olive oil, spaghetti sauce, and bottled drinks may spill or open in transit. Save yourself a messy spaghetti sauce clean up, and try to use or donate your breakable items.

Pack Like a Grocer

Once you’ve decided what you’ll bring to your new home, pack all of your heavier items, like jars of peanut butter and canned pasta sauce, on the bottom of your moving boxes.

Label Your Dry and Boxed Items

Be sure to clearly label your food items in a “PERISHABLE” box. Try to segment your boxes into food type, segregating your “spices” box from your “canned goods” box.

Pack Your Own Alcohol Collection

Many movers will not move your alcohol collection, meaning that you’ll be responsible for safely packing and shipping your own bottles. Especially if you have an expensive collection, you’ll be responsible for appropriate packing and secure move. Ask the local package store whether they have extra wine boxes which will be perfect for moving your collection since these boxes usually come equipped with handles. Use bubble wrap, newspaper, and packing peanuts to ensure the safety of the bottles in your move.

Check All the Nooks and Crannies

Make sure to do a walkthrough of all the areas of your house where you store food. Unplug the fridge. This one is a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised! If you’re bringing your fridge with you, make sure to unplug it at least 24 hours before your move so the freezer has time to defrost.

