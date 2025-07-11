A winning result for the University of Sunderland in the 2025 National Student Survey

Delighted students have heaped praise on courses at the University of Sunderland in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS).

A diverse range of programmes across all the University’s faculties and the University of Sunderland in London have received 100% positivity scores from students.

Results from this year’s Survey show the University is improving in almost all areas measured, including teaching, support for students, and developing skills for the future.

The results also revealed that in every theme and question where students were asked to give feedback, the University scored above the average for the higher education sector.

The NSS is the biggest survey of final-year students’ views in the UK. The main questionnaire provides widely published data that informs university league tables.

And this year’s results proved a big win for Sunderland.

The survey revealed 100% positivity ratings for the academic support available on programmes including Physiotherapy, Childhood Studies, and Primary Education with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities), while the ‘Freedom of Expression’ question also scored top results on courses including Midwifery Practice, Manufacturing Engineering Practice, and Game Development.

Overall, students praised the University’s student-focused teaching, with 87.1% reacting positively on the theme of Assessment and Feedback – 6.2% above the higher education sector average.

The University’s professions-facing strategy – which aims to get our students job-ready – also struck gold with 90.1% reacting positively when asked how well their course developed the knowledge and skills for the future, 4.9% above the sector average.

Many other areas also proved successful, with students giving ‘Learning opportunities’ at the University an 87.8% positivity rate – 3.5% above the national average. In addition, 81.8% praised the University’s efforts in the ‘Student Voices’ theme – 4.4% above the sector average.

Sunderland’s commitment to putting students at the heart of everything it does also proved popular, scoring a 91.3% positivity score when it came to students expressing their ideas, options and beliefs.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University said: “For the University of Sunderland, the National Student Survey is one important indicator as it gives us direct insight into the views and experience of students – and we are very pleased with this year’s results.

“While surveys cannot give us all the information we need, they are important in providing feedback from students which will help us to identify what we do well and highlight areas where we could make improvements.”

Sunderland Students’ Union was also highlighted for representing the academic interests of the student community, coming in with an 80.8% positivity rating – 4.8% above the sector average.

Ade Adeoye, President at Sunderland Students’ Union, said: “The results of this year’s NSS are very positive. We have made excellent progress as an organisation in many areas over the past 12 months, and we’re always keen to develop further.

“We look forward to continuing to make the student experience the best it can be, working to achieve this aim alongside the University.

“At the Students’ Union, we are passionate about helping to positively and meaningfully shape students’ lives for the future, empowering them to make their time at the University as successful as possible, and ensuring that their feedback is heard, valued and addressed.”