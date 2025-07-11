FOOLS DELIGHT: THE IMMERSIVE CIRCUS EXPERIENCE SET TO DAZZLE THE COTSWOLDS THIS SUMMER

17th – 27th JULY. BAMPTON, WEST OXFORDSHIRE.

Step right up to Fools Delight, an extraordinary immersive event landing in the heart of the Cotswolds this summer. Blending the spectacle of the circus, the joy of interactive theatre, and the communal magic of an outdoor feast, this one-of-a-kind immersive experience invites audiences of all ages to escape the ordinary and enter a world of laughter, wonder, and playful rebellion.

Fools Delight – the UK’s most intimate and magical circus returns with a new show, GOLDEN, this summer in the Cotswolds. Created by a team of world-class circus artists, producers and culinary creatives, including Lil Rice, Sam Goodburn and Dave Cross, Fools Delight blends the most spellbinding circus acts with an exquisite three-course feast over ten days from 17th – 27th July.

From aerial artistry and physical theatre to unexpected character encounters and illusions, every moment is designed to surprise and delight. The carefully crafted menu draws inspiration from the narrative and shifts with the evening’s tone – think edible metaphors, performative plating and dishes that make you part of the story.

GOLDEN features a predominantly female cast, including Lil Rice on the Cyr wheel, Fiona Thornhill on the wheel of death, and Imani performing breathtaking aerial routines on straps with many more acrobats, aerialists and clowns bringing to life the beautiful world of Fools Delight.

A bold reimagining of the Garden of Eden, the show celebrates the golden moments that emerge when we take a risk and choose joy. With live music woven throughout, this immersive dinner experience flows seamlessly between performance and food, inviting audiences into a true garden of delights.

“The show is a reimagining of The Garden of Eden, with many different versions of Eve. They will be taking a bite of the apple – but this time good things will happen!” ~ Lil Rice, Fool’s Delight Producer

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Fools Delight is firmly a family affair, with Lil putting up the circus tent in her dad, Matthew Rice’s, beautiful garden in Bampton, West Oxfordshire. Lil grew up steeped in circus tradition as the niece of Nell Gifford, founder of Gifford’s Circus. She performed alongside her aunt and later stepped into the role of producer following Nell’s death in 2019, before going on to establish Fools Delight Circus in 2022.

Matthew who has recently worked with Liberty London on a reimagining of their bohemian fragrance LBTY Zephirine, will also be turning his amazingly talented artist hand, to designing the set for GOLDEN. Lil’s husband, Dave Cross, will also add some culinary magic by creating the mouth-watering three-course feast.

For more information and to buy tickets to what promises to be the most beautiful dinner show this summer, visit www.foolsdelight.co.uk. Prices start from £18/adults and £12/children for a day show without dinner.

For tickets, visit www.bookwhen.com/foolsdelightcircus.