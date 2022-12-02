Vitamin E For Cats: Things You Should Know

Vitamin E comes from plants and animals. Does it also come from food supplements? Vitamin E For Cats Is Safe?

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient found naturally in foods such as eggs, milk, soybeans, nuts, seeds, grains, and vegetables, but some manufacturers add synthetic forms of vitamin E to supplement pills, powders, or oils.

Some experts believe that too much vitamin E can cause internal bleeding. If you already feed your cat a high-protein diet, consider adding a daily dose of vitamin E and other essential nutrients. Generally, the recommended daily amount for adult cats falls between 30 – 60 IU (International Units) per day.

The American Association of Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) has set the minimum acceptable crude protein levels at 20% CP for all cat foods. Because of this level, most commercial diets are formulated to be deficient in phosphorus and magnesium.

Many people have noticed their cats getting loose stools after switching to these new diets; however, there’s no scientific evidence to prove they’re related. These are both widespread problems without any known cause or cure. What you need to know is if your cat seems to be developing kidney disease, you should contact your veterinarian to make sure that they know about it before making changes to the diet.

The best way to avoid deficiency issues is to feed a cat a well-balanced diet, including all necessary vitamins and minerals. Your vet may recommend an additional vitamin C supplement since cats usually absorb vitamin C better than humans.

Why give your cats Vitamin E?

There are many benefits of vitamin E supplementation for cats. It helps support the immune system by improving cell function, fighting infection and viruses, boosting immunity, combating cancerous cells, preventing heart disease, reducing stress, and relieving arthritis. It also promotes healthy skin and nails and keeps bones strong. You can find out more about how vitamin E works here.

Many pet stores sell vitamin E supplements that contain only natural sources of vitamin e, like wheat germ oil, sunflower oil, fish liver oil, and pumpkin seed oil.

Some vitamin E supplements includes “Dl-alpha Tocopherol acetate, ” a synthetic form of Vitamin E derived from corn, soybean, cottonseed, peanut, or palm oil. This can potentially lead to possible allergic reactions when fed to cats.

Cats get vitamin E from eating meat and dairy products, so if you’re feeding them primarily vegetarian food, you don’t need to worry about supplements. However, if you want extra protection against bone diseases and cancers, you might consider giving your cat some supplemental vitamin E.

How much Vitamin E should you give to your cats?

Cats should eat a whole food-based diet rather than a purified diet. A good starting point would be 15 – 25 mg of vitamin E per 100 gms of dry food. The AAFCO recommends 18 – 24mg per 100gms of food. Most brands of wet canned foods list the amount of vitamin E on the label. Wet canned foods often contain less vitamin E than dry foods but still offer beneficial amounts.

If you’ve been trying to keep your cat away from certain things, such as raw meats, then you won’t need to add vitamin E if you’re already providing them with a good source of vitamin E through their regular diet. Just remember that not all cats can tolerate high doses of vitamin E; therefore, you must check the dosage provided on the bottle before giving it to the cat.

You can purchase vitamin E tablets or liquid drops from your local pet store. Make sure that you read labels carefully to avoid unwanted ingredients. Some commercially available vitamin E supplements contain sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate, which can contribute to digestive upset and diarrhea. Look for a supplement that contains no additives.

Learn more about Cats by visiting Cat Judo bloggers.