Tech experts ITPS appoint new CCO to bolster leadership team

TECH expert ITPS has announced the appointment of Andy Harris as its new chief commercial officer.

The move follows a series of new appointments to the senior leadership team at the Chester le Street-based business, as it aims to hit growth targets through the delivery of intelligent technology solutions across cloud, connectivity, cyber security, and data and analytics.

Andy joins ITPS from eight years with a London-based telecoms and networking specialist where he was European vice president of enterprise, and brings with him a wealth of senior sales management experience in the technology industry.

His new role will see him work alongside new CEO Simon Newton and the rest of the board to set the commercial strategy and achieve growth objectives.

Andy said: “I’m very pleased to join a business with such potential for growth. ITPS has the advantage of a reputation for the highest technical expertise, giving sound advice at an individual level for every client, and delivering complex, challenging projects that help clients do business better.”

CEO Simon Newton added: “Andy brings almost three decades of experience in driving revenue and improving profitability in our industry and target markets, which will be key to achieving our long term goals.

“As businesses face a hammering from economic conditions, we’ve already seen an increase in organisations coming to us for help to make the right technology choices. We need a strong team to help us meet increasing demand for our services, as we continue to deliver intelligent technology solutions which will drive further growth.

“Andy is a very welcome addition to the new team.”