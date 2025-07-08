New National Survey Reveals Lack of Curl Confidence Among British Consumers

A new YouGov survey commissioned by Curlsmith has revealed that the UK is not embracing curl confidence when it comes to embracing natural texture, curls and coils.

Even with celebrity curl icons like Julia Roberts named as the UK’s biggest curly-haired role model in the survey, societal bias lingers, with 38% of Brits admitting to straightening their hair (or considering it) just to fit in.

Curlsmith is on a mission is to make curl education, empowerment and experimentation accessible for all.