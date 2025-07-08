  • Tue. Jul 8th, 2025

New National Survey Reveals Lack of Curl Confidence Among British Consumers

A new YouGov survey commissioned by Curlsmith has revealed that the UK is not embracing curl confidence when it comes to embracing natural texture, curls and coils.

  • Only 23% of Brits say they strongly agree they like and feel confident about their natural hair
  • 48% either lack confidence or only sometimes feel confident in their hair texture
  • 27% don’t know how to style textured hair
  • 21% don’t feel confident maintaining a curl routine
  • 42% believe beauty standards in the UK still favour straight hair

Even with celebrity curl icons like Julia Roberts named as the UK’s biggest curly-haired role model in the survey, societal bias lingers, with 38% of Brits admitting to straightening their hair (or considering it) just to fit in.

Curlsmith is on a mission is to make curl education, empowerment and experimentation accessible for all.

