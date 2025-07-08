Chery on top – Chery to launch in the UK this summer

Chery International (Chery) can confirm that it will be entering the UK market under its own brand this summer. Marking another significant step in the Chinese manufacturer’s ambitious expansion into the United Kingdom, Chery UK will initially launch with two SUVs, both optimised for the local market in specification and pricing. They will be on sale in the coming months through a UK-wide dealer network.

This announcement follows the successful UK brand launches of Chery’s OMODA in August 2024 and JAECOO in January 2025. By June [2025], the two marques had achieved a combined market share of 2%, positioning them among the leading plug-in hybrid brand houses in the UK.

UK CEO Gary Lan, who leads both OMODA&JAECOO UK and now Chery UK, commented: “Chery’s introduction to the UK market this summer not only shows Chery’s commitment to growth, but also reflects our confidence in the UK automotive sector, and the appeal of our vehicles to local buyers. Expect the same innovation, style, technology focus, and exceptional value.”

Meanwhile Chery UK Country Director, Farrell Hsu, continued and said: “The Chery brand is recognised globally as a trusted choice for families, fleets, and anyone who values cabin space, long range, and quality at a cost-effective price. We’ve been working behind the scenes, learning from our experience with other Chery International-derived brands in the UK, and have taken this time to refine and refresh our approach to this important market. We look forward to sharing more details on Chery’s UK introduction soon.”

Chery – the largest exporter of vehicles from China for the past 22 years – has a proven track record of success across global territories. The UK go-to-market strategy features UK-optimised Chery models and combines traditional franchise dealerships with a strong emphasis on warranty and aftermarket care. Many of these dealerships already represent OMODA&JAECOO in the UK.

The first model from Chery UK will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week in the First Glance paddock.