Muckle goes platinum with prestigious Investors in People accreditation

Leading regional law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP has been awarded Platinum status by the internationally recognised accreditation scheme Investors in People, placing it 2nd in the world rankings of legal activities sector employers.

Investors in People (IIP) works with over 14,000 organisations across 75 countries and recognises those performing at the very highest levels of people management practice, with only 3% of organisations in the Investors in People accredited network of companies achieving Platinum status.

Survey results revealed that 100% of its people agreed that they shared the firm’s values and highlighted solid leadership as a strength. The Investors in People assessor reported that there was “clear evidence of strong leadership that was based on open and honest communications.”

Jason Wainwright, managing partner at Muckle said: “We’re thrilled to achieve the “We invest in people” Platinum accreditation. To be placed second in the world in the legal activities sector and 69th overall worldwide is a huge achievement and a credit to every single person working at Muckle.

“As a team, we focus on our four core values of trust, teamwork, responsibility, and care. That approach has allowed us to create a people-focused environment where our people are happy and feel valued delivering a high-quality experience to our customers.

“Every single person at Muckle is involved in supporting each other and doing their best to make work better, but we won’t be resting on our laurels – there’s always something to learn, so we’re using the feedback received to keep making changes, keep improving and keep moving forward.”

Having previously achieved the Investors in People Gold Award and Health and Wellbeing accreditation, Muckle has built on past praise received for its values-led culture.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Muckle. Platinum accreditation on “We invest in people” is a remarkable effort for any organisation and places Muckle in fine company with a select group of organisations that understand the value of people.”

The Platinum accreditation requires businesses to show continuous improvement against a wide-ranging framework over 3 years. Assessors collected feedback from Muckle employees, reviewed documents and evaluation metrics, and held one-to-one sessions. They gave a total score of 817, which is 89 above the average IIP benchmark and places the firm 69th of all 50,000 organisations in the global Investors in People network, and in the top 2 of all organisations in the legal activities sector taking part across 75 countries.