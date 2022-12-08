Appointment of two new apprentices confirms commitment to invest in the next generation

Durham-based, Hodgson Sayers, is continuing to invest in the next generation of skilled trades people having appointed two new apprentices, Charlie Wilson and Michael Joyce.

Having joined on the same day, Charlie and Michael, both from Burnopfield and aged 16, will each complete a two-year apprenticeship with the company.

Charlie joins as an apprentice joiner and Michael as an apprentice flat roofer. They will continue their education one day per week at college and learn the practical side of their trade on site under their respective supervisors.

Hodgson Sayers is primarily a specialist roofing, building maintenance and security products company, that operates across the UK from its headquarters in Stanley, County Durham and a base in Nottingham. It employs a mix of highly skilled operatives including contracts managers, joiners, roofers and bricklayers, who service the needs of a diverse client base, the majority of whom are in the public sector and the utilities.

Charlie, said: “I’ve wanted to be a joiner from the age of 13 when I started woodwork classes at school. My dad, Jason, has worked at Hodgson Sayers for a number of years, so I asked him to enquire about an apprenticeship for me. It made sense as I knew it was a great place to work and my dad was keen to ask the question as he knew I would have the correct guidance and support from those supervising me on site.

“I’m already finding my feet and learning on the job at a really quick rate, thanks to my site manager, Simon Taylor, and the other lads on the job, who are all patient and never rush me through any of the processes.”

Michael, said: “Having joined the same day as Charlie, we’ve become firm friends and often meet up outside of work. I do a lot of boxing and I’m very much about technique and precision which is a mindset I bring to my work and I also have a relentless drive to give everything my best shot.

“I’m currently working on a job in Ripon and I get picked up every morning at 7.30am. I wouldn’t have it any other way as I love the banter with the lads and learning from the best, so I can perfect my skills as a flat roofer.”

John Sayers, managing director at Hodgson Sayers, said: “Our team is vital to the continued success of the business and we endeavour to employ those that have the right mindset and drive, which is why we offered both Michael and Charlie an apprenticeship. They are hard-working, conscientious and, most importantly, enthusiastic about the trade they are learning.

“It’s great to see that Charlie and Michael have become friends outside of work and it is testament to the culture and environment we create for our team here at Hodgson Sayers.”