Door opens to new connectivity work for Gateshead’s Advantex

Gateshead technology specialist Advantex has opened the door to help a recently launched North East start-up begin manufacturing production with a package of new digital connectivity and technology services.

The Follingsby Park-based firm has completed the installation of a turnkey IT solution at Portico Doors, which produces and supplies a range of composite doors for residential housing across the UK from its new Washington facility.

Part of an undisclosed five-figure contract, the work saw Advantex resolve several business-critical connectivity issues from the outset to enable onsite production to begin as planned earlier this autumn. The project provided server hardware, wireless local area network, switching infrastructure, firewall and cybersecurity, network infrastructure and Backup subscriptions with a package of on-going IT support.

Investment sees Portico Doors, which was opened for business in October by brother and sister Tony and Charlotte Craggs, benefit from superfast production connectivity as well as cybersecure IT services as it ramps-up door production at its 40,000 sq. ft. factory on the Pattinson Industrial Estate.

Portico Doors is already seeing robust demand since opening for business and is investing in the latest technology and services as part of ambitious plans to develop and grow the business.

Services Director Charlotte Craggs said: “Advantex pulled out all stops to overcome some complex business critical connectivity issues, with its engineers working quickly to help us get started. We were impressed by their service and rapid grasp of our requirements, delivering effective solutions that will meet our current requirements and future needs as we continue to establish the business.”

This is the latest contract success for Advantex, which currently employs over 50 people and is targeting a £6 million turnover this year as it continues to see a strong performance on the back of investment in a skilled workforce, new products and services, and a pipeline of forward orders.

Scott Duncan, business development manager, said: “We are delighted to support new start-ups in the region, leveraging our expertise in the manufacturing sector to deliver advanced and high-performance services as part of integrated turnkey solutions. Advantex are seeing a growing number of Northeast and national manufacturing clients switching to our managed service solutions to drive their business performance.”