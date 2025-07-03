Seriös tech helping to transform Premier League SAFC

IN DISCUSSION … Sunderland AFC’s David Bruce (left) and Seriös Group’s CEO Lee Rorison

GROUNDBREAKING data technology that can help with everything from first team coaching sessions to predicting match-day catering needs is helping Sunderland Association Football Club (SAFC) to transform its football and commercial performance.

For the last year the newly-promoted Premier League club has worked closely with data solutions experts Seriös Group to successfully integrate on-field performance analysis with commercial operations and fan engagement.

The results have been ‘game-changing,’ with traditional silos broken down to give Sunderland AFC a holistic view of all operations on and off the field.

The ongoing transformation is being driven through Seriös Group’s AI data solution technology, Seriös ONE.

Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer David Bruce said: “Our work with Seriös Group has brought game-changing improvements to both our football performance and commercial operations. Moving forward, we are also working with Seriös Group on predictive analytics, AI-driven processes, and the integration of payments and stadium access data.”

Insights driven by Seriös ONE include providing Head Coach Regis Le Bris and his staff post-match dashboards to review player performance and metrics, helping them adjust training sessions or shape next-game strategies.

In terms of fan engagement, Seriös ONE can tell the club if a season ticket hasn’t attended recent matches, enabling a ‘we miss you’ message to be sent with exclusive content or incentives.

And the technology is also helping improve fans’ experience on match days – ensuring busy areas of the stadium are identified and well stocked with refreshments, while also predicting what impact the weather has on match attendance.

David added: ““Our partnership with Seriös Group is proving that success on the pitch is inseparable from success off it. Through the power of integrated data, we are creating a smarter, more agile, and more engaged club, one that is ready to compete at the highest levels of modern football.”

“AI and machine learning will help us enhance opposition and player performance forecasts, and build predictive models to aid how we operate and serve.”

Lee Rorison, Founder and CEO at Seriös Group, said: “We’re extremely pleased that during the first year of Sunderland AFC using Seriös ONE, they have been promoted to the Premier League.

“Sunderland AFC is redefining how football clubs operate on and off the pitch. The club needed a single centralised platform to unify critical data sources, enabling real-time insights and cohesive strategic planning. And that’s what we’ve given them with Seriös ONE.”

Seriös Group was a shirt sleeve sponsor for Sunderland AFC last season – which finished in dramatic style as Régis Le Bris’ team beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley to secure a place in English football’s top flight.