First class work for North East’s Netgenium with school lockdown project

Netgenium’s IP (Internet Protocol) lockdown system protects pupils and staff at Burnley Brow School in Oldham

North East tech manufacturer Netgenium has won undisclosed work to supply its IP (Internet Protocol) lockdown solution to a Greater Manchester school.

The move sees the Washington-based firm providing technology that will help the school to improve the protection of staff and pupils against threats from terrorism and unauthorised intruders. It also ensures the school will be able to comply with the requirements of the forthcoming Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill – the so-called ‘Martyn’s Law’.

This law, which is set to come into effect in 2027, aims to improve security protocols in public spaces by mandating that venues such as schools, have robust emergency procedures in place to prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks.

The new system, which includes IP audio speakers and access control hardware, as well as software to allow visual alarms and updates on computers and interactive boards, has already proven its worth, keeping pupils safe when staff recently saw a police presence in the area and a person entering the staff car park.

The school went in ‘partial lockdown’ mode (which means nobody can enter or leave the premises but teaching continues as normal in the school) before the intruder was found and taken away by police.

The new work comes as Netgenium continues to see strong demand for its added value unified IP solutions and products from a wide range of applications including schools, vehicle manufacturers and retail.

The company has already supplied a number of audio lockdown systems which have been installed across the country, including St. Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy in Sunderland as well as schools and other premises that come under the new law.

Sales and marketing manager Nick Plumb, said: “We are committed to helping organisations investing in new technology to improve the safety and security of everyone. We have supplied Burnley Brow School with a cost-effective lockdown system that allows it to swiftly relocate students and staff away from potential dangers during any emergency situation and keep them safe.”

Headteacher Helen Atkinson-Smith said: “Netgenium’s solution meets our needs and is both easy-to-use by the team and a highly effective communications system. We are very pleased with its capabilities and have already used it to deal effectively with a couple of incidents and keep the pupils safe.”