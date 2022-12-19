ARCHEAGE 2 IS COMING TO PC & CONSOLES – WATCH DEBUT TRAILER NOW

Stunning cinematic teaser gives fans a first look at the next-generation sandbox MMORPG.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — November 18, 2022 | Kakao Games and XLGAMES are excited to share a first look at their eagerly anticipated MMO sequel, ArcheAge 2.

Making its debut at this year’s G-Star Global Game Exhibition in Busan, South Korea, attendees were treated to a beautiful cinematic trailer, introducing the next chapter in the ArcheAge saga, coming soon to PC and consoles.

Capturing what fans love about the popular MMO, this thrilling first look at its sequel introduces a bold new adventure as players rediscover Auroria. This vast continent has been reimagined for a new generation of ArcheAge players; whether by land, air, or sea, you’ll fight foes – both new and old – as you look to settle within these untamed lands. Giving fans a tantalising taste of what’s to come, ArcheAge veterans will notice plenty of reminiscent nods to the original game.

Following its success, and relaunching in 2019 as ArcheAge: Unchained, the team at XLGAMES have promised an ambitious follow-up that is currently expected to launch in 2024. ArcheAge 2 will evolve and expand the immersive, player-driven sandbox experience fans have continued to enjoy for almost a decade, with an exciting new story to tell.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the sequel promises fierce action-packed combat brought to life with AAA-tier visuals. Beyond battles, XLGAMES is also expanding fan-favourite features as CEO, Jake Song, explains:

“In ArcheAge 2, we intend to enhance the trade system so that the players are able to do trade runs either alone, in teams, or in raids.”

“Another popular feature of ArcheAge 1 was the housing feature. We plan on improving it by adding more customizations, allowing players to live in towns with their friends, and even creating their own towns with their guild members.”

ArcheAge 2 furthers the legacy of XLGAMES’ original ground-breaking MMORPG, defined by its seamless sandbox worlds where players can claim their own territory, wage wars, and directly influence the in-game economy. Since launch, ArcheAge has amassed more than 20 million registered users across 64 countries including North America, Europe, Japan, and China.

For more information on ArcheAge, please visit the official site.You can also follow ArcheAge on Discord, Twitter, and Instagram.