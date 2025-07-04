Wimbledon 2025 Day 5 Recap: Raducanu Stalls, Alcaraz Powers On, Kartal Shines in Historic British Day

Wimbledon 2025 has already served up unforgettable moments, and Day 5 at the All England Club was no exception. The sun-drenched courts of SW19 were alive with roaring crowds, comeback stories, and emerging stars. From Emma Raducanu’s curfew-suspended epic to Sonay Kartal’s milestone win, and Carlos Alcaraz’s electric advance, the drama of Day 5 reminded the tennis world why Wimbledon remains the crown jewel of the Grand Slam calendar.

Let’s dive into the full breakdown of Friday’s biggest headlines, game-changing moments, and what’s next at the world’s most iconic tennis tournament.

🎾 Centre Court Showstopper: Raducanu vs Sabalenka Suspended at 1 Set Down

In arguably the most anticipated clash of the day, British No.1 Emma Raducanu faced second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a prime-time Centre Court showdown. After a thunderous start by both players, Sabalenka edged out Raducanu in a first-set tiebreak 7-6 (8-6), showcasing her signature explosive power.

However, the young Brit wasn’t done. Raducanu, buoyed by a partisan home crowd, struck back confidently in the second set, racing to a 3-1 lead before play was halted due to the strict 11pm curfew at Wimbledon. The match will resume on Saturday, setting up a dramatic continuation of a heavyweight battle.

Raducanu’s ability to readjust against one of the most dominant players on tour will be a key talking point heading into the weekend.

🇬🇧 Kartal Makes History: Into Wimbledon’s Last 16

While the Centre Court spotlight focused on Raducanu, Sonay Kartal made her own stunning statement on Court 12, defeating France’s Diane Parry 6-4, 6-2. The result not only sent the 22-year-old through to the fourth round for the first time in her career but also made her just the second British woman to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon in the last 30 years.

Kartal’s performance was marked by her clever shot selection, consistent serving, and fearless aggression—a style of play she’s been steadily developing over the past 12 months.

“This is a dream. I’ve watched Wimbledon my whole life, and to now be in the second week—it’s emotional,” Kartal said in her on-court interview.

Her reward? A showdown with the experienced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who stunned Naomi Osaka earlier in the day.

🧨 Alcaraz Survives Struff to Stay on Course

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced one of his most physical challenges yet in German powerhouse Jan-Lennard Struff. The match was a thrilling display of athleticism and tactics. After breezing through the first set 6-1, Alcaraz was jolted by Struff’s big serving and deep forehands in the second, losing it 3-6.

But the Spanish superstar recalibrated, using his drop shots and net play to regain control and close the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz is now through to the last 16, where he will face Andrey Rublev in what promises to be another blockbuster encounter. The 21-year-old remains one of the heavy favourites to lift the trophy again this year, especially with Novak Djokovic sidelined.

🇬🇧 Norrie Leads British Men’s Charge

The British faithful had plenty to cheer about beyond Raducanu and Kartal. Cameron Norrie, Britain’s top-ranked male player, continued his stealthy progress with a straight-sets win over Italian Mattia Bellucci: 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Norrie’s consistency, fitness, and tactical maturity have quietly brought him into the second week of Wimbledon once again. He now finds himself in a favourable part of the draw, with a potential quarterfinal on the cards if he can maintain his form.

💥 Major Upsets: Osaka and Keys Crash Out

It wouldn’t be Wimbledon without upsets, and Day 5 delivered some seismic ones.

Naomi Osaka , making her return to Wimbledon after injury, was knocked out in a gruelling three-set battle by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova . The Russian veteran weathered Osaka’s power and served with poise to take the match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

American No.6 seed Madison Keys was stunned by 37-year-old Laura Siegemund in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. The German’s crafty play, including sharp slices and net approaches, left Keys visibly frustrated.

These exits significantly open up the women’s draw, with fewer top seeds remaining and fresh opportunities for rising stars like Kartal and Sierra.

🧚‍♀️ Lucky Loser Cinderella: Sierra into Fourth Round

One of the most heartwarming stories of the day was Solana Sierra’s progress to the fourth round. The Argentine teenager, who only entered the main draw as a lucky loser, defeated her third straight opponent to continue one of the most unlikely runs in recent Grand Slam history.

She is now the first-ever lucky loser to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon in the Open Era, and her post-match interviews have been filled with joy, disbelief, and humility.

Sierra will now face an in-form Pavlyuchenkova in what promises to be a stylistic contrast of youth vs experience.

⚡ Ben Shelton’s 69-Second Finish

In one of the strangest match conclusions in recent memory, American Ben Shelton completed a suspended match in record fashion—winning the remaining two points in just 69 seconds to defeat Rinky Hijikata.

The night before, Shelton led two sets to one and 5-4, 40-30 when play was halted. On resumption, he delivered an unreturnable serve and a clean backhand to seal the match almost instantly.

“Quickest match of my life,” he quipped in his post-match press conference.

🧠 Tactical Brilliance and Trending Styles

Day 5 also showcased a shift in styles. Players like Kartal and Siegemund leaned on variety and strategic shot-making, while the power-hitters like Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Norrie relied on precision, placement, and endurance.

The rise of younger players like Kartal and Sierra is also indicating a generational refresh in both the men’s and women’s game—a trend already hinted at by Alcaraz and Sinner.

🎟️ What’s Next: Day 6 Preview

With third-round matches wrapping up on Saturday, fans can look forward to these highlights:

Raducanu vs Sabalenka (resumption) – Set for Centre Court continuation, the match could swing either way.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev – A power-packed fourth-round preview.

Kartal vs Pavlyuchenkova – Can the British underdog keep her run alive?

Sierra vs Siegemund – A unique match-up of a lucky loser vs a 37-year-old veteran.

Norrie vs Taylor Fritz – A potentially pivotal match for British hopes.

📈 British Hopes Rising

Day 5 marked a turning point for British tennis at Wimbledon 2025. With Raducanu still alive, Kartal through, and Norrie in commanding form, there’s genuine belief that a home champion—either male or female—could emerge in the second week.

Add in the record crowd engagement, sold-out show courts, and vibrant energy across the Wimbledon grounds, and it’s clear that this year’s tournament is rekindling the national passion for tennis.

🔚 Final Thoughts

Wimbledon 2025 Day 5 was a microcosm of what makes this tournament magical—homegrown heroes, global champions, shock exits, rising stars, and unpredictable weather stoppages. With the business end of the tournament now in sight, expect more twists, more tension, and perhaps a new Grand Slam legend to emerge.

Stay tuned—Saturday at SW19 is shaping up to be just as thrilling.