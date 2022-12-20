TOWER OF FANTASY ROLLS OUT MAJOR 2.1 UPDATE AND PROVIDES EXCITING LOOK AT UPCOMING CONTENT

New Environments, Bosses, Powers and Characters, Including New Simulacrum Lin, all Coming to the Hit Free-to-Play Open-World MMORPG

November 17, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Today, publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio provided some of the first details on major updates and exciting new content coming to the 2.1 update Confounding Labyrinth of Tower of Fantasy, the hit free to play, open-world MMORPG. Tower of Fantasy has been nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards and the Google Play User’s Choice Game and is available now for free at the official site, as well as on the App Store, Google Play and Steam.

This 2.1 update Confounding Labyrinth, arriving on November 22, will introduce a brand-new map Confounding Abyss filled with menacing bosses, exciting challenges and the new simulacrum, the powerful Lin. As players enter the Confounding Abyss located just beneath Mirroria, they will explore the ruins of the Third City, which is filled with diverse terrain and endless obstacles. As players venture deeper, they will encounter dangerous lifeforms lurking within the area. These new and powerful enemies have mutated under the effects of the Confounding Abyss and will pose entirely new challenges. As always in Tower of Fantasy if players survive, exclusive exploration rewards await.

Also included in the update is the newest simulacrum character, Lin. She is the only daughter of the founder of Mirroria and raised to be his successor. The people of Mirroria have already accepted Lin as a leader, even though she has not been officially appointed. As a result of vigorous combat training from a very young age, Lin displays an aura of strength and prefers fighting on the frontlines with spectacular results. The key element that makes Lin so powerful is her alteration ability. In Tower of Fantasy each simulacrum is equipped with one element, for example, Ruby as flame and Saki Fuwa as frost. The division of these elements determines the player strategy. Lin’s unique alteration ability breaks this limitation, which allows her to utilize all elements and can be used by players as a construction weapon for any element genre.

The recently released trailer for Confounding Labyrinth gave a quick glimpse of the underground world of Confounding Abyss, now more details are revealed of a variety of terrain types and magnificent scenery including ruins from an unknown civilization. New bosses, thrilling challenges and a 48-player battle royale mode Break From Destiny will also be introduced in the update. All will be revealed in a new trailer set to release on November 22.

Some of the unique terrain features and new areas that players will encounter as they journey through the Confounding Labyrinth include:

Prism Pillar: Ruins left within the Abyss by an unknown civilization are riddled with dangerous obstacles hiding behind its endless passageways. Only the flickering light can faintly reveal the traces of the past and the mysteries that lie within.

Deepsoul Industrial Zone: This Industrial Area around the Scientific Research Center is covered in karst caves, and its humid and warm environment is a paradise for the growth of strange fungi.

As players explore deeper and deeper into the Confounding Abyss, they will encounter all new dangerous lifeforms lurking within the area. These powerful enemies will pose entirely new challenges as some creatures have mutated under the effects of the Confounding Abyss. One terrifying example is a portion of Crystal Hoof: Culton’s body has fused with a mysterious crystal, resulting in its strong, rock-like body.

About Tower of Fantasy

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style.

