2026 could see CHERY UK race ahead in market share, 2025 analysis shows

Between 1 September and 31 December, CHERY sold 5,517 vehicles

Market share, which sits at 1.09% in December*, shows significant growth and momentum from CHERY in the UK market

The launch line-up, consisting of the CHERY TIGGO 7, the CHERY TIGGO 8, and recently launched CHERY TIGGO 9, offers a strong balance of design, technology and practicality for UK customers

The portfolio will soon broaden with the arrival of the CHERY TIGGO 4 later in 2026

Supported by a growing UK dealer network, comprehensive aftersales care and long-term reassurance with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and RAC roadside assistance

The CHERY TIGGO 7, which starts from £24,995 OTR**, CHERY TIGGO 8, priced from £28,545 OTR** and flagship CHERY TIGGO 9, priced at £43,105** are on sale now

2026 is the year of the horse according to Chinese Zodiac, symbolising freedom, energy, strength, and progress, representing a dynamic period for bold action, adventure, and ambition

London, 8 January 2026

CHERY UK has firm eyes on 2026 market share and growth, with the brand registering 5,517 vehicles* between 1 September and 31 December 2025 alone.

The figures, independently corroborated by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), also show CHERY achieved a 1.09% market share in December*, a powerful early foothold for a brand that only arrived in the UK a few months ago.

The UK launch fleet features the CHERY TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8, two SUVs designed to combine striking style, family-friendly practicality and remarkable value. This month [January 2026] sees the CHERY TIGGO 9 Super Hybrid hitting UK showrooms, while the CHERY TIGGO 4 is eagerly anticipated to arrive later in the year.

Backed by parent company Chery International – China’s largest vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years – CHERY is fast becoming a recognised name among British drivers. Together with its growing UK retail network, CHERY continues to build momentum through a compelling vehicle line-up, a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty (where applicable), and RAC Home Start as standard.

Farrell Hsu, CHERY UK Country Director, said: “The Year of the Horse is all about energy, progress and forward momentum — and that’s exactly the spirit we’re seeing from UK drivers with CHERY. Our first months on the market have shown that when you combine technology, safety and reassurance, people take notice.

“With the TIGGO 9 now arriving and further models set to launch in 2026, CHERY is galloping ahead, setting a pace for innovation, customer confidence and long-term growth.”

CHERY customers benefit from robust aftersales support across the expanding UK dealer network, including the brand’s 7-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty, 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, and RAC roadside assistance for the first year, subject to annual servicing.

The CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 are available now, with prices starting from £24,995 OTR** and £28,545 OTR** respectively. The CHERY TIGGO 9, offered in one well-equipped flagship specification, is priced from £43,105 OTR**, with premium paint the only optional extra.

CHERY formally confirmed its UK market entry on 28 August 2025, with its ongoing expansion into 2026 laying strong foundations for sustained growth, customer confidence and long-term brand equity.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

** All prices correct at time of writing, January 2026