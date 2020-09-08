Some people love DIY and can be found during their free time crafting some new, amazing project to enhance their house. Others though can barely tell the difference between a screwdriver and an Allen key. If you fall into the latter category and find even the most mundane of DIY to be an impossible task, then do not fear, because there are some essential tips to help you conquer your first shelf assembly, wall plastering, or light installation.

Get the Right Tools

Plenty of DIYers have been bested by a project simply because they failed to have the right equipment. Being sure that you’re well prepared can save you a lot of hassle, stress and time. Even if you barely dabble in DIY, it’s worth having the essentials such as a hammer, screwdriver, drill, wrench and maybe even a handsaw, so that you’re able to tackle most simple jobs.

As a rule of thumb, if the job requires nails, you’ll want a hammer; if it uses screws, you’ll want a screwdriver or drill; and if it uses nuts and bolts, then you’ll need a wrench. Be sure to have larger and smaller variants of tools, as it allows you to tackle big sized projects, as well as more dexterous, smaller tasks. You’re able to get every tool you need for every job, at Tradefix Direct.

Follow Safety Protocol

One of the biggest mistakes first time DIYers make is that they fail to take the right protective measures. This is a big omission, as it can increase the likelihood of injury, due to how a lot of the equipment can be dangerous. Cutting or bludgeoning thumbs and fingers are common, so it’s important to wear the right kind of gloves. You also want to wear thick-soled boots in case you step on a nail, and you also want to make sure you’re wearing goggles to avoid sawdust or other small fragments of work materials ending up in your eye. These are a few of the basics, but there are a lot of safety measures, people need to follow when tackling DIY tasks and when using these pieces of equipment.

Research the Task at Hand

No matter how big or small your DIY project is, it’s important to do your research beforehand so that you can get an idea of what you should be doing, how you should do it, and what to expect during the project. You don’t want to wing it and go in blind or ‘figure it out as you go along’ as that is a recipe for disaster and could leave you frustrated and with an incomplete project.

Your research doesn’t have to be too thorough; a simple Google search and a watch of YouTube video could be all you need to get to grips with the task. You get explanations on most tasks from DIY Doctor. You can also ask the servers at the hardware store when buying equipment, as they’re more than likely going to be DIY experts and should be able to guide you do the best job possible.