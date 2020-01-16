Had it been 2010, collection of database such as the one mentioned above would have been unbelievably complicated. Coming back to the year 2020, these calculations in the industry of supply chain management take only a few seconds to deliver accurate results. How? This is possible due to the advent of AI or Artificial Intelligence in the sector of Supply Chain and Logistics.

Estimates show that organisations will derive between $1.3trn and $2trn a year due to the use of AI in supply chains and the manufacturing industry. The secret to this lies in the fact that AI discovers certain patterns in the supply chain data to pinpoint the most influential factors required for the success of the supply network. AI also promises to overcome the major challenges faced by the industry of supply chain management.

3 Ways AI Could Be Utilised To Revolutionise The Supply Chain Network

Tungsten Network had suggested that valuable money and time is wasted on tasks related to supply chain. The same tasks could be performed by AI at cheaper costs and at a greater pace. Supply chain businesses are reported to be wasting around 6500 hours throughout their work year on processing papers, fixing purchase orders and replying to suppliers. Implementation of AI can make these tasks incredibly faster and profitable. Check out the different ways AI can create a new era of supply chain management.

Chatbots for Operational Success

I consider chatbots to be digitally driven butlers who will do as you say without a second thought. In 2016, it was found that 47% of supply chain leaders consider AI to be the source of a huge disruptive change with respect to supply chain strategies. Here’s how chatbots can make things easier in supply chain management.

Set and send instructions to suppliers regarding governance and compliance materials.

Speak to suppliers during petty or not-so-important conversations.

Place purchasing requests.

Receive, file or prepare documents of invoices and payments.

Research and answer internal questions regarding suppliers or procurement functionalities.

Let me give you an example to understand the potential of chatbots better. In 2017, BMW had to halt the production of its 3-series Sedan in China, Germany and South Africa due to supply delays from Bosch. Lack of shipping updates delayed the supply chain even more. This situation could have been avoided with one chatbot that would have provided 24*7 shipping updates and make supply delays a thing of the past.

Machine Learning for Warehouse Management

The success of the supply chain network depends on proper warehouse and inventory-based management. Human errors are unavoidable in warehouse management and can have disastrous effects on the supply chain network. Machine learning, a part of AI, reduces the risk of human error and has the potential to improve the productivity rate of the warehouse.

The benefits of machine learning in warehouse management are:

Optimisation of the supply process due to demand forecasting

Enhancement of computer vision capabilities of ERP systems and machine learning

Image classification to recognise and classify images with a high degree of accuracy

Promotion of automated quality inspections

The success story of Alibaba can help you understand the power of machine learning in warehouse management. They have the world’s largest automation warehouse where robots pick up goods that are ready to be sent to the customers. These robots do 70% of the work in the warehouse and can carry up to 500 kg without colliding with one another. The robots have Wi-Fi features. Workers can summon them as and when required.

Self-Driving Vehicles for Logistics

Imagine a world where automation merges with technology to deliver products without human intervention. Customer places the order. A 3D printer picks up the details and prints out the finished product. Robots pick them up, pack the products and place them into a self-driving truck. The truck follows a smooth path to arrive at the destination for reloading. This is exactly how AI will revolutionise the supply chain with automated vehicles.

The benefits of introducing self-driving vehicles in supply chain networks are:

Increase of supply chain efficiency

Improvement in the truck driver shortage

Reduction of life risks due to fewer accidents

Reduction of costs with automated vehicles

Despite technical advancements, the capabilities to use automated vehicles for commercial purposes still face multiple challenges. Government regulations, legal risks and resident skill sets are some of them. The Swedish company named ‘Einride’ has begun its electric truck warehouses owned by a German Logistics company. It is a small step, but we can hope that this technology will grow rapidly in the years to come.

To conclude,

With the recent technological breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, we are likely to see an explosion of AI technology transform the productivity rate of supply chain networks. From the improvement in the delivery of products to an increase in manufacturing speed, AI can make all these possibilities come true. Leading companies are already trying to implement AI to maximise the productivity rate. However, it can take years for the supply chain networks to make the most of AI without human intervention. Until then, let us just wait and watch.

