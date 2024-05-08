Board game get together bridges generational gap

EIGHT DECADES separated the players of an intergenerational board game get together at a Teesside care home.

Youngsters from the Corner House Youth Project, in Stockton-on-Tees, visited residents at Ingleby Care Home, Ingleby Barwick, for the games night.

A group of six 11-year-olds played dominoes, Connect Four and Frustration with elderly residents ranging from 79 to 91 years of age.

Prior to the games night, members of the youth group wrote to the care home’s residents about their visit.

Lois, who attends St Thérèse of Lisieux R C Primary School, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing you. I’ve been to the care home with my school before.”

Daisy, who also attends the primary school, quoted her school motto: “Kindness is my guiding star. In its light, I’m sailing.”

Among the other youth group members were Phoebe and Hannah, who enjoyed games and chatting with residents including Ann Armstrong, 79, Sylvia Wheeler, 90, Charles Naggs, 91, and Olive Smith, 88.

Olive said: “The girls were so nice. We had fun playing dominoes. I won the first game but, once they got the hang of it, they beat me every time.”

Ann added: “What lovely girls. It was so nice of them to come and see us. I can’t believe that I won the game of Frustration.”

Matthew Carter, home manager at Ingleby Care Home, also joined in with the games. He said: “Bringing different generations together really helps with communication and social skills while boosting confidence, self-esteem and understanding.

“The residents loved spending time with the young people from the Cornerhouse Project. It was wonderful to see how easily they all bonded over the games they played.

“Everyone is looking forward to the next visit, especially as the youngsters have plans to play prize bingo with the residents. It’s going to be great fun.”

Natalie Johnson, from the Corner House Youth Project, added: “Intergenerational friendships demonstrate no matter the age we can all still learn and grow together.

“It is a beautiful way to bridge generational gaps and create meaningful connections. Witnessing such friendships develop is so heart warming.

“The young people thoroughly enjoyed the games night and are already planning for our next visit.”