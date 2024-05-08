AI-Powered Love? New Norton data explores the role of AI in online dating today

Norton, a leading consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen, has uncovered a new trend in the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence – AI is now playing a role in online dating. According to the latest Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report (NCSIR), more than half (55%) of online dating app users in the UK would be likely to use an AI tool to develop their dating profile. This represents just one finding from the 2024 report, which reveals an evolved online dating landscape among Brits, as well as insights related to online dating, AI, cybercrime, amongst other areas.

The report found many British online dating app users are likely to enlist AI for dating advice, with 51% saying they would consider turning to an AI tool as a dating coach. Some are taking an even more direct approach. More than half (59%) of online daters in the UK admitted they would consider using an AI tool to write a pickup line or conversation starter, introducing an added digital layer to online interactions.

As technology continues to overtake traditional dating methods, some Brits who have used dating apps have stated they would actually prefer to skip in-person dates altogether, with 40% being likely to send an AI avatar go as their proxy. Overall, less than half of single online daters (45%) reported a preference to meet a potential partner offline, in real life.

These findings demonstrate the unquestionable role of tech in romance and a firm reminder about the importance of staying cyber safe. Nearly a quarter of dating app users (22%) reported being targeted by a romance scam with 43% of those respondents actually falling victim.

There is a level of risk awareness among online daters based on an assessment of popular apps and sites. Surprisingly, online daters ranked WhatsApp (69%), Match.com (56%) and Instagram (55%) as the safest platforms, while Grindr was ranked lowest with only 20% agreeing it is safe.

Leyla Bilge, Director of Scam Research Labs for Norton commented, “Our 2024 report signifies a societal behaviour shift around dating. The digital nature of online dating can make the process feel complicated. It’s not surprising that people are looking to leverage AI to simplify and enhance the experience – but it’s important to consider the other side of that.”

“We know cybercriminals are also becoming adept at using AI to exploit and scam people. That means scams are more creative, more sophisticated and much harder to spot, and people must remain vigilant in understanding the risks and red flags. The good news is there are simple steps and precautions to take to avoid falling for a scam rather than a match.”

Norton offers tips to help consumers stay safe while online dating:

Ask for a phone call or video chat to help verify the identity of the person that you’re talking to.

Do your homework on your potential sweetheart. Check their social media for bare profiles or no connections. You can also reverse image search to see if their photos are on other sites by right clicking their photo.

Don't visit links sent to you by people you haven't talked to for very long. AI scams target people based on their interest and online presence, and scammers will try to get their target to click on links, usually leading to porn or webcam sites, and or even malicious sites that download malware onto your computer.

Be cautious about what you upload or post online. The more scammers know about you, the more they know how to lure you, especially with the help of AI. If you notice that the conversation you're having seems a bit off, or the person isn't answering your questions directly, chances are it's an AI bot.

Call in for backup. Education yourself on the resources and tools available to protect yourself. Product such as Norton Genie, a free, AI-powered scam detection app can help identify suspicious texts, emails or web links and warn of potential malicious activity.

For access to full results of the 2024 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report: Special Release: Online Dating, please visit https://newsroom.gendigital.com/norton-cyber-safety-report-2024

About the 2024 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report: Special Release – Online Dating

The study was conducted online within the UK by Dynata on behalf of Gen from March 6th to March 22nd, 2024 among 1,005 adults ages 18 and older. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, and region, to be nationally representative.

About Norton

Norton is a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.