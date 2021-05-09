If you don’t have a lot of experience hunting but you’re wanting to take a few day trips during the upcoming hunting season, you might have a few questions in your mind about how this whole experience will go for you. While there’s a lot that can’t be planned for, you can prepare for this adventure by knowing how to dress for success.

To help you see how you can do this, here are three tips for dressing for a day trip of hunting.

Layers Are Your Friend

Hunting will have you both walking all over the place and sitting still for long periods of time. Because of this, you’re going to want to dress in layers in order to keep yourself comfortable.

According to Brody Henderson, a contributor to TheMeatEater.com, your base layer should be something light, like a t-shirt. Something made from merino wool is a great option because it can help to keep moisture off of your body. For your next layer, you’ll want something with a little more insulation to help keep you warm. Ideally, you should be able to add or take off layers slowly as the day goes by to keep yourself at the perfect temperature.

Bring Accessories To Keep Your Warm

It’s not only your core that you’ll need to worry about keeping warm during hunting season. Especially if you get something while you’re on the hunt, you’ll need to make sure that your hands are warm enough for you to use them for your needs.

To help you with this, Scott Einsmann, a contributor to BowHunting360.com, recommends that you bring additional accessories that can help to keep your extremities warm. Things like hand warmers, ear muffs, and thick gloves can all help to keep the more sensitive parts of your body warm. And because all of these items are small and easy to carry, they won’t weigh you down while you’re hiking and trekking as part of your hunting.

Make Sure Everything Is Waterproof

One thing you can always count on when hunting is that the weather will be unpredictable. Even if you’ve watched the forecast and don’t anticipate any rain, there can still be moisture that can get you wet or damp while out hunting. And if this happens, it can quickly make you miserable.

To combat this, the American Gun Association recommends that you get waterproof clothes for anything that you’re wearing on your outer layer. This way, you won’t get wet close to your body, which can mess with your core temperature as well as comfort level.

If you’re going to be going on day trips this hunting season, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you know what to wear while you’re out in the wild.