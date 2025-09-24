30 years of the Škoda Museum: home to the company’s storied history

Since its initial opening in 1995, the Škoda Museum in Mladá Boleslav has welcomed more than four million visitors

Exhibitions provide detailed insights into highlights of Škoda’s 130-year history and the future of the brand

The Škoda Museum regularly hosts lectures, concerts and programmes for both, adults and children

Mladá Boleslav, 23 September 2025 – The Škoda Museum in Mladá Boleslav is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its opening in 1995, it has showcased a plenty of unique historic vehicles, hosted many themed exhibitions and welcomed more than four million visitors.

Home and cultural archive of the brand’s long and fascinating history

The Škoda Museum first opened its doors in 1995 to mark Škoda Auto’s centenary and is housed in a historic industrial building from the early 20th century. Originally home to the production of bicycles, motorcycles, engines and complete cars, the building is located on the Václav Klement Avenue in Mladá Boleslav leading to Škoda’s main production plant.

In 2012, the museum underwent an extensive modernisation. The exhibition space of 1,800 m² is divided into the three sections Tradition, Evolution and Precision. Other features include a dedicated repository for sports cars and prototypes, the Laurin & Klement Forum multifunctional hall, the Václav café and restaurant, and a souvenir shop. The museum displays around 50 cars, 5 motorcycles and 2 bicycles, while the repository holds 23 studies, prototypes and racing cars.

Since 2018, the exhibition in the museum has also featured an L&K–Lorraine-Dietrich 450 aircraft engine from 1926. In collaboration with the National Technical Museum in Prague it is recalling the aviation chapter of Laurin & Klement’s history.

Over the past 30 years, the Škoda Museum has also become a cultural centre for both the city of Mladá Boleslav and the entire region. Alongside permanent and temporary exhibitions, it regularly hosts various cultural and educational events and activities for both adults and children. Moreover, it also takes part in local and nationwide initiatives, including the popular Museum Night events.

Unique exhibits and themed exhibitions

The Škoda Museum continually enriches its permanent displays with themed exhibitions, presenting concept cars, design studies and or student projects soon after their world premieres. In recent years, these themed exhibitions have also featured the new-generation Superb alongside all its predecessors, 50 years of the RS designation, the Škoda Popular and Rapid as well as 60 years of the Škoda 1000 MB, and displays dedicated to sustainability and ecology.

The museum consistently posts strong visitor numbers, attracting visitors from across the globe: In 2006, it welcomed its one-millionth visitor and its four-millionth this January. Visits can also be combined with tours of Škoda’s production plants in Mladá Boleslav, Vrchlabí or Kvasiny, or with a trip to Ferdinand Porsche’s Birth House in Liberec–Vratislavice.

Two anniversaries: 30 years of the museum and 130 years of Škoda

The museum’s jubilee coincides with the 130th anniversary since the foundations of Škoda were laid, making the company one of the world’s oldest carmakers still in operation. A special exhibition dedicated to this this special landmark anniversary is still running until the end of the year.