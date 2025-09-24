Steve Fowler launches Carblah “It’s like Tripadvisor for cars”

The UK’s first dedicated car review site written by owners

Real reviews of real cars written by real people

A new rich source of insight for consumers and industry

Tuesday 23 September 2025, Carblah.com, the UK’s first automotive website dedicated to owner reviews, is now live giving car buyers a unique opportunity to rate and review their own cars.

Led by automotive editor Steve Fowler – the only person to edit three of the UK’s biggest automotive titles (Auto Express, What Car? and Autocar) and currently EV Editor of The Independent – the launch is the realisation of a long time ambition to let car owners have their say on their cars for potential buyers to benefit from.

Carblah has been designed to build a rich seam of data with millions of data points that can benefit car buyers looking for the most trusted and honest reviews.

This unique, high-quality data will also be anonymised and made available to clients looking for insight into car buyers, car owners and the cars they drive.

Speaking about the launch of Carblah, Steve Fowler said: “I’ve been writing car reviews for over thirty years for some of the UK’s biggest media titles, but now is the chance for the car-owning public to have their say on their cars.

“Nothing like this existed before Carblah – it’s like Tripadvisor for cars. The best test drive is real life, and I want car owners and car drivers to give us their candid thoughts on the cars they drive. I know they’ll be more honest with Carblah than they are with research carried out for car makers.

“This is also an opportunity for car buyers to get advice from the people they trust most – people like them. We’ll also be able to supply industry with valuable insights and data that they won’t be able to get elsewhere.”

Carblah has launched with thirty carefully curated questions that give a thorough overview of what owners think of their cars: what they like, what they don’t and whether they would recommend them.

The questions are structured to give owners the opportunity to mark their cars out of ten across various criteria, while also encouraging them to leave comments that potential car buyers will find useful.

The first phase of the Carblah launch is focused on giving users a simple and enjoyable way to leave a car review. The reviews themselves will go public in October when data will also be made available to clients.

Joining Steve Fowler on the Carblah journey are his co-founder, Michael Yeates – a Board Advisor to the likes of HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, John Lewis and Next – with database and website support from South Wales-based software start-up Configur and social media from award-winning digital marketing specialist Kmac Digital.

For more information contact Karen Parry on 07947 776967 or karen@kpworks.co.uk