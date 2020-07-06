Injection molding is a process in which different trays or mold used to make different materials. It uses for various kinds of material as, plastic, rubber, glass, metal, or any other like this. it is one of the most common and popular ways used for producing different things.

Injection molding helps to manufacture a large number of products at the same time. The material used for injection molding often molted by heat then place at a specific tray or mold of different shapes then cool it and give some time to become harder.

Best Place for Injection Molding

Injection molding is the best of all ways to manufacture high quality and high volume production and often known for its good things production. So the most challenging task is to find the best and beneficial place use for injection molding.

Benefits of Injection Molding Process

These are some benefits of injection molding as,

It is a repetitive process, means help for wonderful high volume production. Repeat the same process for producing a huge number of items at the same time.

The material design in this way has great efficiency and finish because just a single layer use to make a whole item and it’s very smooth and soft.

Helps to produce a clear shape product as this technology systemput high or great pressures on the molded material when it start to set and at last add a detailed design on the item

Either use to make products with the same material and even by a combination of different materials at a time. It is a cost-saving process

Use for high-level production and great industrial scale because it has no production limit and also produces much bigger and larger objects than many other methods.

3D Printing

On the Other hand, 3D printing is a method used for creating a different object by layers. 3D means three dimensions of digital systems use to make different things layer by layer and combining layers together to give a specific shape and design. It can work for various materials but mostly use for plastic because it’s easy to mold in any form. This method is considered a complex way to produce material.

Benefits of 3D Printing

There are a few advantages of 3D printing method,

Best for lower volume production and have great flexibility in selecting the design for different products.

Have a great range of material and manufacture high-quality products with a great blend.

Work faster than many other methods but not use for large scale production. Also, they have great creativity and unlimited shapes.

One of the quick and fast working method for instant production but may charge extra for it.

Design a more complex design and test it at the industrial level. Means after producing a product manufacture test it by taking feedback of others through releasing it in industry.

Final Thought

Both processes have different features and benefits. No one is bad in its function but injection molding is best than many others because it uses for mass production easily and produces each product equally.