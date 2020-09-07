Whether you have been staying home lately due to the lockdown, or if you can’t find the time to go to the gym, working out at home can be the perfect solution for you. With new technology being developed every day, we no longer have to do jumping jacks in front of our television screens or download applications that robotically tell us to do 50 pushups. Although these exercises are fantastic and can really tone your body, they do not cover all of our fitness needs. There are now machines that, like our mobile phones and other electronic gadgets, are labeled as “smart”. Smart exercise equipment are those that can be tailored to your fitness level and goals. Read on to learn about the 4 latest types of smart home exercise equipment.

1. “The Mirror”

“The Mirror,” although it sounds very magical and mysterious, is actually one of the simplest tools on this list. It is not an “exercise” tool per se, but it does help you understand what you need to do and know more about your own body. It also shows you a ton of exercises that you can do from the comfort of your own home. The Mirror offers remote personal training in addition to live and on-demand classes, all of which you can easily access using the interactive touchscreen. The most interesting thing about this piece of equipment is that when turned off, it can be used as a regular mirror. Plus, it does not take up a lot of space.

2. “Fight Camp”

If you are not into the traditional types of exercises, smart or not, there are other forms of exercise that you can still do at home. If you are into boxing or kickboxing, then this exercise tool will be your best investment. This tool comes with premium gear, a bunch of new programs, and interactive technology that will make your workouts more fun. For the onlooker, the punching bag and gloves look pretty regular. But the punching gloves are actually equipped with smart technology that will measure how hard you are hitting, how many correct punches you land, and overall assess your skills and the extent to which you are progressing.

3. Smart Exercise Bikes

Biking can be a lot of fun, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it can be kind of hard to take your bike on the road wherever you please. In that case, the next best thing is a home exercise bike, but not your typical one. Smart exercise bikes are tailored just for you; they come with adjustable seats and handlebars that you can adjust to suit your body type. As the folks over at FlexMasterGeneral.com explain, these bikes use advanced technology to enhance the best features of regular bikes, giving you a wider, more convenient array of options. If you go the smart route, you are choosing equipment with guides, a touchscreen, and workout programs that are constantly upgraded and updated so that you never get bored.

4. Smart Treadmills

Smart treadmills are way more fascinating than regular treadmills! A smart treadmill can be connected to your mobile phone or smartwatch, allowing you to tailor the exercise plan according to your needs. They can also be connected to your television and offer you different exercises that you can do other than walking or jogging. Most smart treadmills come with their own screens, though, so you can use them on their own. Another benefit of smart treadmills is that some of them can feel your foot placement and tell you whether you are running correctly or not. While some runners run on their tiptoes and others with their entire foot, the former method can sometimes be terrible for your knees. Being reminded of that while you are running will help you avoid injury and move better.

While this equipment may be expensive, you should think of them as an investment in your health. Before you purchase a really expensive piece of equipment, make sure that you are truly interested in that type of exercise. If you are not a huge fan of boxing, then the smart features of “Fight Camp” will not be enough for you to use it constantly.

You can still do the 50 jumping jacks and the 1000 push-ups, but neither of those will motivate you to do them long enough for you to notice a real change in your body. On the other hand, smart exercise equipment will surely do a better job of keeping you excited and motivated to work out. After all, an exercise bike may not sound intriguing in any way. On the other hand, a smart exercise bike with adjustable levels that you can control as you progress will definitely motivate you to get you out of bed in the morning and exercise.