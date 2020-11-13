It’s never been more socially acceptable to stay at home than it has been in 2020. And what better way to pass the time than by playing some videogames!

Many more people are indulging in playing video games now that they have so much more free time – why not join them? Just when you need it the most, there are a ton of highly anticipated new videogames coming out this month. Ward off boredom and link up with your friends for a virtual gaming session!

Here are four new videogames to look out for in November 2020.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

The seventeenth installment in the popular first-person shooter series Call of Duty will be released for PC and consoles on Friday, November 13th. It is a direct sequel to the 2010 game Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Set in the 1980s in the midst of the Cold War, the campaign mode story follows an American intelligence agent in pursuit of a Soviet Spy. The game takes place in locations like the Soviet KGB headquarters, East Berlin, Vietnam, and Turkey, and features new character customization options.

2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The twenty-second installment in the highly acclaimed Assassin’s Creed series, following the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will be released on Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Stadia, and PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, November 10th. The PlayStation 5 version will be available on Thursday of the same week.

This open-world action role-playing game follows a Viking raider character named Eivor as they complete a plethora of main story quests as well as side quests. Eivor can be played as male or female, and has a wide variety of physical customization options.

The story takes place in the year 873 AD and is a fictional account of the Viking invasion of Britain.

3. Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Available on Tuesday, November 10th, Beyond Light is a major expansion to the existing first-person shooter game Destiny 2.

In Destiny 2, the player is a “Guardian” who has special superhuman powers to aid them in combat. The player can fight both against the computer and against other players in a mass multiplayer online environment.

In the Beyond Light expansion, players can travel to a new setting called Europa, which is Jupiter’s moon. There will also be new abilities and character subclasses available to experiment with.

This expansion will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, and Stadia.

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Based on the Marvel character Miles Morales, featured in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this action-adventure game will be released on Thursday, November 12th. The title will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.

The game story continues from where the previous game, Marvel’s Spider-Man (released 2018), left off. As Miles Morales, players must work to defend New York City from violence and destruction as a gang war between a criminal group and a large corporation rages on.

Compared to the previous installment, this game features a brand-new story complete with never before seen villains and updated quests.

Conclusion

This month is a busy one for game developers and players alike. Be the first to get your hands on these fresh titles and have fun keeping stay-at-home boredom at bay with your exciting new games!